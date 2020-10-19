It is a tide of people that invaded the Place de la République, in Paris, Sunday, October 18. After Samuel’s assassination Paty, professor of history and geography, beheaded on Friday October 16 for teaching freedom of expression, the emotion is immense. “What has happened is truly despicable. We can’t let it pass. To learn that a teacher cannot be free to teach, to do his job … he has to think about the children who may be shocked or the parents, it is not possible. The Republic is one and indivisible“, testifies a protester at the microphone of France Televisions, Sunday, October 18.



Under the masks, the emotion is palpable. Anonymous people brandish caricatures and Unes de Charlie Hebdo. Many teachers are present, come to give their support and make their anger heard. “We needed to be together, all together, to show to us that we were united and that we did not accept, and also to show everyone, to the extremists, to the government, to say: we are united, we are there, and we will not let ourselves be “, explains Stéphanie Castera, school teacher.