Even with the invitation made to the entire public by deputies Carla Zambelli (PL-SP) and Bia Kicis (PL-DF), the solemn session in memory of the main ideologue of the Bolsonarist right, Olavo de Carvalho, held this Friday, 1 , was attended by just over 50 people and six parliamentarians. The event at the Chamber had a musical presentation, a video with a tribute and a poem dedicated to him.

Olavo, who died in January 2022, was seen as a “guru” of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) – a label he himself refused – and helped train some of the most ideological parliamentarians in the PL. In addition to Zambelli and Kicis, Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG), André Fernandes (PL-CE), Marco Feliciano (PL-SP) and Professor Paulo Fernando (Republicanos-DF) attended.

In a message traditionally sent to the plenary at events, the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), defined Olavo as a “writer and influencer” and praised him, calling him someone who had “undeniable talent with words”. , “innovator of culture” and the “most politically influential in the last 20 or 30 years”.

Olavo gained fame after part of his works – such as The Garden of Sorrows, The Collective Imbecile It is The Least You Need to Know to Not Be an Idiot – and videos gained great popularity among the far right, especially in internet communities.

Also known for an inflamed rhetoric, full of curses and insults, not even people who honor him today were spared by him. Zambelli, for example, has already been called a “caipira”.

“Bunch of hicks. Including you, Carla Zambelli. I’ve already helped you a lot, if you don’t get out of this business, I won’t help you anymore”, said Olavo de Carvalho, in January 2019. Zambelli went with a group of deputies from the then PSL to China.

The deputy reported that there was a phone call from the ideologue and that he said that if she did not return to Brazil, he would never speak to her again. They resolved the impasses, according to Zambelli, after that dialogue. “I didn’t have the pleasure of meeting him in person and that is something I carry with great anguish,” Zambelli reported in this Friday’s session. Olavo died a few days after being diagnosed with covid-19, aged 74.

He was the second person to whom Bolsonaro declared official mourning when he was president. The first was that of former Vice President Marco Maciel.

Bia Kicis, author of the request for the holding of the session, cried in her testimony when trying to define it. Nikolas Ferreira, the most voted federal deputy in Brazil, reported the first meeting with the ideologist in the United States. “I shook all over. It was much more than when I saw Neymar. It doesn’t even compare,” he said.

To the few present, there was a brief signal to the visitors. “No one sits there on the left side. That’s where PT’s supporters stay,” said Professor Paulo Fernando. The plenary region was then emptied. “I want to tell you to look here, to the left side, see that it is empty. They have never read a book by Olavo de Carvalho”, he said. The audience applauded. The parliamentarian denied that Olavo de Carvalho is the “father of the right” and mentioned other people who helped to grow the movement, such as Plínio Salgado, creator of integralism.