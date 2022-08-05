Dhe Bowie live widely spread across two continents, in Southeast Asia and Australia. Bowie ziggystardust, Bowie majortom, and Bowie heroes are native to the northwest of the range, Bowie teenagewildlife and Bowie chinagirl in the middle, Bowie lazarus and Bowie blackstar in the southeast. Those familiar with David Bowie’s oeuvre will immediately notice that the geographical distribution reflects the different creative periods of the pop chameleon, who died in 2016.

However, compared to their namesake, the Far Eastern Bowie come across as quite unglamorous. They are grey-brown, measure a few centimeters at most, have eight legs and belong to the comb spider family, just like the highly venomous Brazilian wandering spider. The newly discovered representatives are probably not as aggressive as their South American relatives – otherwise Senckenberg arachnologist Peter Jäger would hardly have given them the surname of his music idol as a generic term.

About Nina Hagan, Loriot and Greta

As early as 2008, his admiration for the British all-rounder prompted the researcher to name a species of giant crab spider he had described Heteropoda davidbowie. Now, on Bowie’s 75th birthday, Jäger feels called upon to pay even more tribute to him: he is dedicating an entire genus of comb spiders with no fewer than 54 species to the memory of the artist and his compositions.

In doing so, he elevates his idol to personalities such as Nina Hagen, Loriot and Greta Thunberg, whom Jäger has also used as namesakes for the arthropods he has tracked down. The biologist justifies his penchant for celebrity nomenclature not only with personal preferences, but also with the attention economy: “We only protect what we know – and an attractive name is more likely to be remembered.”



Not a Spider: Superstar David Bowie.

Image: AFP



People who think their own name has a radiance at least equal to that of Ziggy Stardust can do it through the Sponsorship program BIOPAT give to an animal or a plant for a donation of at least 2600 euros. That should be enough for more than the 15 minutes of fame that Bowie’s contemporary Andy Warhol once promised to everyone on earth. Incidentally, Bowie also dedicated a song to the pop art master in 1971. So if hunters find what they are looking for in the Asian jungle soon: Bowie andywarhol would still be available.





