For ski racer Sebastian Holzmann, the season is over before it has even begun. “That’s it for 24/25,” the slalom specialist wrote on Instagram, “I just woke up from my cruciate ligament operation. Not a dream, but a nightmare come true.” He also included a photo from the hospital bed, one with crutches and a video that shows him falling during a training session.

Holzmann surprised with fifth place at the World Cup in 2023, and last winter he regularly finished in the top 20. The start to this season didn’t go as planned, he didn’t make it into the points in Levi and Gurgl – now the serious knee injury.

“The physical pain is limited,” wrote the 31-year-old from Allgäu, “but I’m not feeling well inside at the moment. (…) I’m just cracked, but damn it. Giving up is not an option!”