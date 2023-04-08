Last Sunday, April 2, the Holy Week 2023, which is the last week is the period known as Lent. This is one of the most important celebrations for Christianity as the death and recction of Christ is remembered.

This is a celebration that takes place in various countries around the world and there are protocols to commemorate it. Yet over the years certain traditions and myths have been added Which may be true for some people and not for others.

These traditions and myths about what to do or not to do at Easter are mostly related to food, music, sexual intimacy and other aspects that could be sinful.

One of these myths is that of do not bathe And although this has already been losing strength at present, the belief says that it is not allowed to bathe on Good Friday, since Jesus Christ died and there is no one who blesses the water and it is considered impure on this day.

Although it is not known exactly how this tradition arose, some websites point out that it originated because in ancient times water was used as a symbol of celebration and that is why it was not customary to bathe on Friday.

What happens on Good Friday?

Good Friday commemorates the passion and death of Jesus. On this day it is tradition to pray a Via Crusis and go to the representation to accompany Jesus until his death on the cross.

According to the Catholic Church, no masses are held on this day anywhere in the world, not even if Communion is given at the Muse.