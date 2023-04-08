The Easter or as it was known in the past, Semana Mayor is the last week of the period known as Lent, where the great events of Christ’s passion, death and resurrection occurred.

The Holy Seine is made up of the last days of Lent, which includes Palm Sunday, Holy Thursday, the Pascual Tribute and Palm Sunday. During these days it is common for them to perform various traditions to commemorate the date.

One of these traditions that has been born with the celebration of Holy Week is covering the saints or figures during Lent and Holy Week.

Why do the saints cover themselves in houses and churches?

According to the Catholic media Desde la Fe, Father José de Jesús Aguilar of the Archdiocese of Mexico clarified that it is not mandatory to cover the saints during these dates. However, it has become a church tradition that is still preserved in some temples.

One of the reasons why the saints are covered on these dates is so that the faithful do not have distraction when visiting the temples and are entrusted to the word to have a greater conversion with God and his son Jesus Christ.

This is also done as a form of penance, since on this date of Lent and Holy Week many people may feel unworthy to contemplate the image of God and his saints.

Likewise, this tradition is carried out as a form of mourning since the time of Christ’s passion, death and resurrection allows us to remember the sacrifice He made to give us redemption.