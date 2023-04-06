He problem of water shortages in areas such as Boca del Río and Las Glorias beach It’s an old topic, but the Jumapag was supposed to leave that matter in oblivion for this Holy Week after making some investments there, but it seems that the root solutions will have to wait, because both businesses and private homes in these tourist spots continue to denounce that the vital liquid is absent, even though they pay their bill month after month.

Only in the glories almost 40 thousand visitors are expectedwhich they will surely have to overcome with this failure of the deficiencies with the water supply, even when eating in restaurants, sometimes they do not even have water to wash the dishes, and ultimately that is not the way to promote Las Glorias as a tourist destination, since the least the municipal government can do is provide quality services.

