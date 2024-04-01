Registrations of 100% electric vehicles of all types (passenger cars, two wheels, commercial and industrial) fell by 7.8% until March, with a total of 15,080 registered units. During the past month they registered a decrease of 14.2%, reaching 5,582 units.

The calendar effect took its toll on sales of both electrified and traditional combustion vehicles, since Easter, which involves three fewer working days, fell this year in March when last year it was celebrated in April.

Thus, registrations of electrified vehicles (100% electric + plug-in hybrids) of all types (passenger cars, two wheels, commercial and industrial) fell by 10% last month, reaching 11,247 units, according to data from the Business Association for the Development and Promotion of Electric Mobility (AEDIVE) and the National Association of Vehicle Sellers (GANVAM). In the first quarter they accumulated a decrease of 1.1%, with a total of 30,944 units. Sales of 100% electric passenger cars rose 1% in the first quarter, with a total of 11,669 units. During the past month, they fell 7.7%, reaching 4,298 units.



For its part, registrations of electric mopeds registered a decrease of 29.7% until March, with a total of 518 units. However, during the past month, its sales rose 9.1%, reaching 239 units. In their case, registrations of zero-emission motorcycles stood at 1,079 units so far this year, which is 35.5% less. Registrations by brands in the first quarter of 2024



In March, they registered a decline of 39.7%, with a total of 339 units registered. Continuing with the analysis by vehicle type, the data from AEDIVE and GANVAM show how registrations of electric vans also suffered the seasonal effect of Easter and fell by 33.6% in the first quarter, reaching 1,259 units sold. During the last month, its sales fell 41.6%, with a total of 492 units. For their part, plug-in hybrid vehicles registered an increase of 6.2% during the first quarter, reaching 15,864 units. In view of the data, 10.4% of passenger car registrations registered until March corresponded to electrified models (pure + plug-in hybrids).

