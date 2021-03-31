Holy Week says goodbye to the Region of Murcia with rainfall in all municipalities. This different Easter Sunday It will be marked by widespread rainfall in most of the Community, according to the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet). The rain will be accompanied by a drop in temperatures in much of the Community.

The week began with stable days marked by clear skies with intervals of clouds, but the weekend will be wet. Murcia he expects his thermometers to read 23 degrees high and 11 low. The possibility of rainfall is 75% in the Murcian capital, intervals of clouds and clearings are also foreseen and the snow level rises to 2000 meters.

The situation extends throughout the Region of Murcia, specifically, on the coast and Campo de Cartagena, rains are expected on Easter Sunday. In Cartagena Maximum temperatures are expected to reach 19 degrees and minimum temperatures of 12. In the area of ​​the Altiplano and Northwest of the Region the probability of precipitation is high. The thermometers will reach a maximum of 20 degrees and a minimum of 8 degrees. In the municipality of Caravaca de la Cruz, maximum temperatures of 19 degrees and minimum temperatures of 8 are expected and the snow level will be at 2000 meters.

This Easter, like that of 2020, it has not been possible to meet or reunite with family members who live in other communities, although this time it has been possible to leave home. With the exception of the weekend, the weather will give a truce to the inhabitants of the Region who will be able to enjoy pleasant temperatures during most of Easter. That is, if the weekend will be spent in water throughout the Region of Murcia, especially Easter Sunday, if you are going out do not forget to take the umbrella together with the mask and the hydroalcoholic gel