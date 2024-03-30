Pope Francis participated in the Easter Vigil at the Vatican on Saturday, March 30, a day after the last-minute cancellation of his presence in a major Good Friday procession revived doubts about his health.

Pope Francis presided over the Easter Vigil Mass in St. Peter's Basilica this Saturday, March 30, after giving up the Stations of the Cross at the Colosseum to take care of his health.

Francis, 87, arrived to preside over the Easter Vigil in St. Peter's Basilica before thousands of pilgrims from all over the world shortly before 7:30 p.m. (6:30 p.m. GMT).

A day after canceling his appearance at the Stations of the Cross ceremony, the pope, dressed in white, arrived in a wheelchair shortly before the two-hour service.

The Vatican had confirmed that same day that it would attend.

After the rite of light in a basilica plunged into darkness to symbolize the passage from death to the life of Christ, Francis would deliver the homily and then baptize eight adults.

Sunday's Easter Mass and the “Urbi et Orbi” blessing that follows are broadcast live around the world.

In a brief statement on Friday, the Vatican stated:

“To preserve his health before tomorrow's vigil and the Easter Sunday mass, Pope Francis would perform the Stations of the Cross in the Coliseum from the Santa Marta Residence,” where he lives.

The last-minute decision (the Pope's chair was already set up for the procession) and the lack of details in the statement raised doubts about his health and questions about how long he will be able to continue leading the Catholic Church and its more than one billion members. followers.

Read alsoThe Pope desists from presiding over the Stations of the Cross

Growing doubts

“The via crucis of a fragile pope,” headlined the Italian newspaper La Stampa on Saturday, while Il Messaggero spoke of a “renunciation of Francis.”

A Vatican source told AFP on Friday that there was “no particular concern” for his health and that the decision to withdraw had been “simply a precautionary measure.”

The Argentine Jesuit had also canceled his participation in the 2023 Stations of the Cross, but this occurred after a three-day hospital stay for bronchitis, and was announced well in advance. Weeks later, he underwent surgery for a hernia.

Holy Week is a pillar of the Catholic calendar and involves a series of ceremonies prior to Easter Sunday itself.

Pope Francis presides over the Easter vigil as part of the Holy Week celebrations, in St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican, on March 30, 2024. © AFP – Tiziana Fabi

Until Friday, the pope had attended his various Holy Week commitments, but recently he has seemed tired and has sometimes delegated speaking duties to colleagues.

Francis, who never takes vacations, made his last trip in September to the southern French city of Marseille. In December, he canceled a highly anticipated attendance at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai.

Previously, Francisco had left the door open to resign if he could no longer do the job. This would follow the example of his immediate predecessor, Benedict XVI, who in 2013 became the first pope since the Middle Ages to step aside voluntarily.

But in a memoir published this month, Francis wrote that he had “no cause serious enough” to make him consider resigning.

Resignation is a “distant possibility” that would only be justified in the event of “a serious physical impediment,” he wrote.

With AFP