In the middle of another Holy Week marked by the coronavirus pandemic, Pope Francis celebrated Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica where he prostrated himself on the ground, in front of the altar, to pray for a few minutes for the Passion of the Christ.

The Supreme Pontiff lay on the floor of the Vatican basilica during this Good Friday in which the Church remembers the drama of the death of Christ on the Cross.

Francisco put on some clothes of Purple color in memory of the blood of Christ shed on the Cross in a basilica completely devoid of ornament and illuminated by soft light in keeping with the sobriety of the ceremony.

The Pope prayed on the ground to remember the Passion of Christ.

After those minutes of silent prayer the Pope got up and thus began with the proclamation of the liturgy of the Word.

Due to the health situation, the cardinals and the superiors of the Secretary of the Vatican State participated in the mass. Instead, the participation of the faithful it was very limited.

Francisco later presided over the Stations of the Cross. One more year, the pandemic forced the Holy Father to develop it in St. Peter’s Square and not in the Colosseum in Rome to avoid crowds.

Visit homeless

Earlier, Bergoglio visited some of the homeless that the Vatican is vaccinating against the coronavirus.

“This morning, Good Friday, shortly before 10 o’clock, the Pope visited the atrium of the Paul VI Hall of the Vatican while some homeless or distressed people were being vaccinated, received or accompanied by some Roman associations,” the office said. of the Holy See in a statement.

The pontiff greeted the health staff and some of the people who were administered the first dose of the vaccine, added the official text quoted by the Europa Press news agency.

So far, 800 of the 1,200 people planned for the Easter campaign, in which the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is administered, bought by the Holy See and others donated by the Lazzaro Spallanzani Hospital in the Italian capital, have been vaccinated.

Many of the homeless are foreigners without documentation what are left off the authorities’ lists for vaccination or that it is difficult for them to access to register to receive the drug.

“On the use of the vaccine, the Pope repeatedly encouraged people to get vaccinated, because it is a way of exercise responsibility towards others and collective well-being, strongly reiterating that everyone must have access, without anyone being excluded due to poverty“stated the Apostolic Almsgiving on its website.

