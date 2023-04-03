Holy Week arrives loaded with sporting activity. Especially when it comes to football, since the first days of April have a rich program.

Here we tell you the matches that you cannot miss in the Big Week.

Tuesday

Santa Fe, champion of the Copa Sudamericana in 2015 Photo: Hector Fabio Zamora. WEATHER Archive

On Tuesday, April 4, the first big-name game arrives at two in the afternoon, from England. Chelsea and Liverpool meet for the Premier League. Star+TV.

At the same time, the duel between Juventus and Inter Milan will take place, for the semifinals of the Italian Cup (Star+). In fact, simultaneously, the return of David Ospina to the arch of the Saudi Al Nassr. The team that Cristiano Ronaldo also plays for faces Al-Adalah (Directv Sports).

Already in the evening, the turn is for Santa Fe and Millonarios, who make their debut in the group stage of the Copa Sudamericanto. The cardinals face Goiás (5 pm) and the ambassadors face Defense and Justice (9 pm). Both games go on Directv Sports.

Wednesday

Photo: JEON HEON-KYUN. efe

On Wednesday, there is expectation to see if James Rodriguez enters the Olympiacos squad, which faces Paok in Greece. Although everything indicates that the ’10’ will not be there, there is interest in the game, scheduled for 1 pm

At 2 pm, Real Madrid and Barcelona play a new classic, this time for the Copa del Rey semifinal. Directv Sports TV.

At 4:30 pm, Colombia faces Chile in the South American Sub-17 (Directv Sports).

Already at night, Atlético Nacional makes its debut in the Copa Libertadores, against Patronato.

(5 p.m., ESPN). Deportivo Pereira, for its part, faces Chilean Colo Colo in the same tournament (9 pm, ESPN).

Thursday

At 1:45 pm on Thursday, England and Brazil will play the women’s version of the Finalissima, the match that brings together the champions of Europe and America. (Star+TV).

At night, at 7 pm, Deportes Tolima faces Puerto Caballo, for the Copa Sudamericana.

Friday

Photo: Juan Pablo Rueda. TIME

On Friday, there is a classic in Portugal. Benfica faces Porto, at 12 noon (Goal TV)

Already at night, in Colombia, Boyaca Chico vs. Cali America. Time: 7:30 PM Television: Win+.

Saturday

Luis Carlos Ruiz returned with a goal for the victory of Millonarios in Bucaramanga. Photo: Twitter: @MillosFCOficial

On Saturday morning, Manchester United vs. Everton in England. 6:30 a.m. Star+ TV.

Already at night, Deportivo Cali plays with La Equidad. (6:20 p.m., Win+ TV). And at 8:30, Millonarios receives the DIM in Bogotá.

Sunday

The play for Santa Fe’s goal. Delvin Alfonzo (right) puts it into his goal. Photo: Nestor Gomez – WEATHER

Sunday could happen the return of Luis Diazin the match that Liverpool has against Arsenal, at 10:30 am (Star+ TV).

At 2 p.m., the Rayo Vallecano de Falcao García faces Atlético de Madrid, for the Spanish League. Stream Star+.

At 4:10 pm, in Colombia, Atlético Nacional and Junio ​​face each otherr. win+tv. Likewise, Santa Fe visits Alianza Petrolera (6:20 pm)

