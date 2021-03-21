This year we will not enjoy our endearing and special Easter, but we always have the memory, the one that lives in our memory and that no one, not even a pandemic, can deprive us of. And we will always have the graphic testimony that transports us to great moments, stories or perhaps details; elements all of them that make up a heritage for humanity.

This concept, that of photography as heritage, is perhaps the main objective pursued by the exhibition that was inaugurated last Wednesday at the El Batel Auditorium and Conference Center. These are prints engraved on the retinas of those who visit the ‘Tempus Passionis’ exhibition. 17 photographers participate in it who, through 60 images, offer the viewer different visions of the feeling of the brotherhood and of the Semana Grande.

The interest and enthusiasm that the curator has put into the project, Mary Comas, was seen on the opening day, in which some of the artists participating in the exhibition gathered. Clothed by her husband, Jesus Muñoz, one of the people most attached to Holy Week in Cartagena, and for his daughter Almudena, the curator acknowledged that “the authors of the photographs have made every effort to capture the soul of this devotional holiday” and that “the result will not leave you indifferent.”

In ‘Tempus Passionis’ 17 photographers participate, who through sixty images make known the feeling of the brother. The exhibition can be visited until April 14 and is structured into five main themes



As a welcome, the visitor meets the imposing suspended Christ, from Fernando Sáenz de Elorrieta, a sculpture in iron and corten steel 4.5 high by 2.5 wide. The artist was very “pleased to be able to contribute to this extraordinary exhibition.”

Assistants like Fulgencio Solano, Alexandra Tazón, Juan Luis Martínez, Miguel Quiñonero, Ignacio Martínez, Juana Román, Mariana Sáenz, Tomás Ortiz, Ana Pardo and Isabel Belmonte, they toured the exhibition space hand in hand with some of the authors of the photographs. All of them were “impressed” by the extraordinary beauty of the works, mostly in black and white.

Jesus Nazareno



Much attraction awakened the spectacular montages of Carlos Jose Perez, in which we can see San Pedro coming out in precession from the building of the old Club de Regatas and Jesús Nazareno marching between the Curra and Navidad lighthouses.

The exhibition, which can be visited until April 14, is structured in 5 milestones: ‘The sea, brotherhood seed’, ‘Tradition’, ‘Intimacy’, ‘Heritage’ and ‘Our thing’. Each part of the show collects and combines deeply rooted feelings of passionate festivals. They are snapshots that leave us with the explosion of light and the color of the parades, the recollection of the brothers, the most insignificant details or the most beautiful images of a passage through any alley of the city.

Opportune moments



These are true works of art captured and captured at an opportune moment, in an instant on any Good Friday, on a street in the old town or on a privileged balcony, as in a photograph of Julian Contreras. “It is a snapshot in front of the Gran Hotel building, in which I was able to capture the parade through the streets of Jara and del Aire at the same time,” he explained.

The Director of Culture of the Cartagena City Council, Fulgencia Squares, and the manager of El Batel, Ana Pardo, toured the exhibition accompanied by artists such as Fernando Tazón, Ana Pérez-Nieto YAngel Torres. In addition, they expose Andrés Hernández, José Barros, José A. Rodríguez, Nieves Ortuño, Francisco Martínez, Pedro J. Pérez, Francisco Silvente, Ángel García Maciá, Tomás Ortíz, Ángel Maciá, Valentín Lara and Andrés Ruiz Mora.

Each of the photographs that are part of this unique exhibition tell a story, a feeling or a moment that speaks for itself, captured moments that will help us to remember the most endearing and beloved time of the year.