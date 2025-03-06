The closeness of Italy with Spain makes the country one of the favorite destinations to travel from the Peninsula. So, Rome It rises as a perfect city for a getaway between 48 and 72 hours, with great tourist attractions, some of them free. Therefore, the Italian capital is ideal to enjoy a trip next Holy Week: with 3-4 days of escape we can discover all the wealth of the city.

In addition, thanks to the Jubilee celebrationRome has adorned its monuments that have undergone cleaning and restoration processes to show off their best face. Of course, we have to warn that, although the city is always crowded with tourists, this year will multiply its figures.

Therefore, the organization to know What to do in Rome It is key to enjoy all the heritage that the city has. Under these lines, we select the essential activities you should reserve in advance to ensure your enjoyment.

‘Free Tour’ by Rome

As at any destination, our first recommendation is to hire a Free Tour that helps us to have a panoramic view of all the attractions of the city. In the Italian capital, the Free Tour classic of civitatis Tour the monumentality of Rome. In fact, it begins in the Plaza de España, one of the most significant enclaves. During the two hours of travel, it is walking through emblems such as the Fontana de Trevi, El Panteón or the Navona Square. One of the advantages of this proposal is that it is available every day of the year.

To deepen more in the footprint of history, he Free Tour For Imperial Rome It is one of our favorites. It is a complementary activity to the previous one since, in this case, It focuses around the Colosseum and Forumto highlight its character as a nerve center. Also indispensable, the Free Tour Of the mysteries and legends of Rome which shows the hidden face of the city while some attractions such as the Church of Santa María del Pópolo (which houses the works of the masters of the Baroque Caravaggio and Bernini) are traveled.

And to take advantage of the religious celebration, Civitatis offers a Free Tour of the Jubilee 2025 that enters the history of the event, its why, its rites and the footprint of the church in the city. To do this, he travels some points such as the Basilica of Santa Croce in Gerusalemme, one of the seven jubilee churches of Rome; The Santa Scala or the holy doors of Rome.

Visit to the Vatican Museums and the Sistine Chapel

We could say that Vatican Cityone of the smallest countries in the world, is the nerve center of the celebration of the jubilee. But, beyond the event, its heritage is such that it deserves a visit. It is best to do it with A tour guided by the Vatican museums and the Sistine Chapelsince it is one of the largest museums in Europe.

This activity, which now has a price of 75 euros, includes the preferential entry (indispensable to avoid queues!) And a 3 -hour route to explain some of its emblems and, of course, the Sistine Chapel with the Fresco of Michelangelo.

Another highly recommended guided tour is The Colosseum, Forum and Palatinosince summarizes in 3 hours More than 2,000 years of history. The price of the activity includes the entrance to the 3 enclosures, including one of the seven wonders of the modern world. This





Tickets to the monuments of Rome

Although our recommendations is to bet on guided tours to get the most out of the getaway, if you prefer to go for free, it can also get the tickets in advance to avoid streams of streams or unnecessary waiting. It is more than advisable to do so in The Pantheon of Agripa (without queues, for 14 euros); or al Sant’Angelo Castle with Audioguía (From 28 euros).

Other very interesting options are the Entrance ticket to Vatican: Museums and Sistine Chapel (from 32 euros) or eL Coliseo, Forum, Colina Palatina with audioguía from 25 euros per person.

The best offers to travel to Rome

If yours are organized trips, there are many operators who have prepared Travel to Rome for Holy Week. For example, in Logitravel they have the proposal Rome Expresswhich offers three days to know the Italian capital. From 268 euros per person, it includes two hotel nights, flight from Madrid and entrance to the tourist bus. Although logistics is organized, you will have time to mount your own itinerary for the capital.

If you have more days, we recommend the Journey to Italy during Holy Week They have organized in El Corte Inglés. 8 days of travel with flights, transfers and stay in 4 -star hotels. This proposal includes stay in Rome, Florence and Venice, with excursions to Siena, San Gimignano, Pisa and Padua.

