San Luis Potosí, SLP.- Live Holy Week in San Luis Potosí It is a unique experience that you must do even once in your life; here we tell you the activities and events that take place on these dates in Potosi lands.

In the midst of culture and traditions, San Luis Potosi It is the ideal place to live Holy Week, with espaces for relaxation, adventure and nature.

The state capital is home to different events that take more than 50 years in the tradition of the Potosinos and that tourists from different parts of Mexico and the world like.

Procession of Silence

Notable activities include the Procession of Silence, for the main streets of San Luis Potosi.

This is done since 1954 and it’s about him most important annual event of Holy Week at the state, national and international level; since since 2013 became State Cultural Heritage Potosino.

The Procession of Silence is a traditional event in the state (San Luis TV)

In addition to the fact that it is in the process of being considered a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.

The solemnity and spectacularity of the Processional Route, framed by the characteristic costumes, will turn the first painting of the city into a living Via Crucis that recreates the fervor with which the Passion and Death of Jesus of Nazareth is commemorated.

Celebrations in the regions of San Luis Potosí

Each of the four regions of San Luis Potosí have celebrations for Holy Week that highlight their culture and revive traditions.

On the other hand, in the region of the Huastecaevents like the carnival and the Devils of Tanlajás and the ritualistic magic of the Tamaletom Flyers in Tancanhuitz.

Another important event in these regions is the traditional Huehues paradewhich is accompanied by traditional band music and burning of Judas de San Antonio.

You can also enjoy the impressive 80 cm high wooden carved masks in the municipality of Tancanhuitz.

Every year the traditional Burning of Judas is carried out (Courtesy)

Besides that San Luis Potosi is distinguished by havingr beautiful places to visit, as the Huasteca Potosina, their magical towns and neighborhoods.

We recommend you read:

So pack your suitcase and travel to San Luis Potosí to celebrate Holy Week, staying in luxurious hotels, cabins or Airbnb.