Is Holy Friday and nowhere on the planet is mass celebrated. On this day the death of Jesus is remembered. And Christians walk the Via Crucis, “the way of the Cross”, in another Easter in a pandemic.

In the Holy Land they celebrated Good Friday amid signs that the coronavirus pandemic is subsiding, with places of worship open although with limited capacity but without the massive pilgrimages typical of Holy Week prior to Easter.

The virus continues to plague the Philippines, France, Brazil and other countries with a Christian majority, where the faithful will spend Holy Week for the second consecutive year marked by restrictions to the movement to curb outbreaks caused by more contagious variants.

Christian faithful walk the Via Dolorosa in Jerusalem. Photo: Reuters

The case of Jerusalem

Last year, with Jerusalem under strict confinement, small groups of priests performed the rites of this time often behind closed doors. It was a radical change with respect to previous years, when tens of thousands of pilgrims visited the sacred places of the city.

This year, Franciscan monks dressed in their characteristic brown robes led the hundreds of faithful by the Via Dolorosa, repeating what according to tradition were the last steps of Jesus, while reciting prayers through loudspeakers at the Stations of the Cross. Another group carried a wooden cross along the route through the Old City, singing hymns and stopping to pray.

The Church of the Holy Sepulcher, built on the site where Christians believe Jesus was crucified, died, and rose from the dead, is open to visitors, who must wear a mask and keep a safe distance.

Franciscan monks led hundreds of faithful along the Via Dolorosa in Jerusalem. Photo: Reuters

“Things are open, but cautiously and gradually,” said Wadie Abunassar, advisor to religious leaders in the Holy Land. “In a normal year we asked people to go out. Last year we asked them to stay home … This year, in a way, we are silent “.

Israel has carried out one of the most successful vaccination campaigns in the world, allowing it to reopen restaurants, hotels and places of worship. But air traffic still limited due to quarantine and other restrictions, preventing the arrival of pilgrims who used to crowd Jerusalem during Holy Week.

Main Sacred places They are in the Old City in east Jerusalem, a territory that Israel captured alongside the West Bank in the 1967 Six Day War. Israel annexed East Jerusalem and considers the entire city its unified capital, while the Palestinians they want the two territories to be part of their future state.

Good Friday in the old city of Jerusalem. Photo; AFP

Israel included Palestinian residents in Jerusalem in its vaccination campaign, but sent a small number to the occupied West Bank, where the Palestinian Authority has imported tens of thousands of doses for a population of more than 2.5 million people.

According to the Israeli authorities, up to 5,000 Palestinian Christians will be allowed to enter from the West Bank for the Passover celebration. Abunassar said he was not aware of the arrival of any large groups of tourists from there as had happened in previous years, possibly due to fear of the coronavirus.

Francisco

Pope Francis began on Good Friday by visiting the Vatican’s COVID-19 vaccination center where, in the past week, volunteers have administered some 1,200 doses of the drug developed by Pfizer and BioNTech to poor and disadvantaged people in Rome.

The city-state bought their own vaccines for the employees of the Holy See and their families, and has given the surplus to the homeless. Francisco, wearing a mask, posed with some of the volunteers and vaccine recipients in the Vatican courtroom.

Pope Francis began on Good Friday by visiting the Vatican’s COVID-19 vaccination center. Photo. EFE

Later in the day, the pontiff will preside over the procession of the Via Crucis through a St. Peter’s Square Almost empty, an act that will replace the popular rite of torchlight at the Colosseum.

In France, the national curfew, at 7:00 p.m., forces the faithful to advance the celebrations of Good Friday. The traditional night processions will be drastically reduced or they were canceled. In the 19 departments with localized quarantines, devotees can go to mass if they sign the government’s “travel certificate.”

Although a third “soft” lockdown will be imposed on Saturday, President Emmanuel Macron did not ban travel over Easter weekend, allowing people to change region to reunite with family on Friday.

For the second year, Spain will run out of its traditional Holy Week processions and the churches will limit the number of worshipers inside. Many of them will follow rites and prayers by Internet.

In the Philippines, the streets were unusually quiet and religious gatherings were prohibited in the capital, Manila, and four other outlying provinces. The government decreed a new quarantine in the bustling region of more than 25 million people this week to try to contain a spike in coronavirus infections.

