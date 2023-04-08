Holy Week is a period of remembrance, where we commemorate the passion, death and resurrection of Christ. During this date celebrated the last week of Lent, various traditions related to the strengthening of faith in God and his Son Jesus Christ.

For this reason, in this note we will remind you of some of the things that by tradition should not be done during Holy Week.

Holy Week begins the last days of Lent beginning with Palm Sunday, Holy Thursday, the Pascual Triduum and Palm Sunday.

During this date, believers carry out various traditions every day to follow the passion, death and resurrection of Christ, and these episodes are remembered as follows;

Holy Thursday commemorates the washing of feet by Jesus to his disciples, the Last Supper and arrest.

Good Friday is the most rigorous day since it is the day that according to the Bible Jesus was crucified and died. On this day it is common for many homes to place a representative cross for the solemn moment that is being remembered.

Holy Saturday or glory Saturday is the day when the Easter vigil takes place and the Blessed Virgin Mary is accompanied, who watches in solitude the tomb of her beloved Son.

On Easter Sunday, it is finally time to celebrate the resurrection of Christ. On this day we celebrate the victory of Jesus Christ over death and sin.

During Holy Week it is advisable not to carry out some contrary activities. Many of these traditions that must be observed are related to the consumption of certain types of food, music, and sexual activity.

On these dates, the faithful are asked not to consume red meat, not eat or drink alcohol before Easter Sunday and not participate in parties or listen to loud music.

Believers are also asked not to engage in immoral acts such as sexual activity and gambling.

It should be noted that most of these prohibitions are not a religious norm, since these are not fully stipulated in the Bible nor has any authority such as the Vatican ruled on the matter.