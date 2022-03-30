Mexico.- The holidays are just around the corner and if you still don’t have a chosen place for your Holy Week, then you should know that Mexico has two of the most visited cities in the world and that you can not stop visiting them.

The great Mexico City or the impressive beaches of Cancun, Quintana Roo, both cities are part of the list of 20 most visited tourist destinations in the world according to the consulting firm ForwardKeys, which highlights renowned tourism points that were relegated during 2021, while other cities shone among international tourists.

These results arose according to the issuance of tickets issued worldwide for tourism purposes, the list is led by Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, closely followed by a Mexican city located on the Caribbean coast, it is Cancun, Quintana Roo, which was selected as the second most visited tourist destination worldwide, while Mexico City is at number 16.

Although there are many cities in Mexico that are popular due to their beach destinations, these two were the favorites of international travelers and were chosen over tourist destinations such as Rome, Barcelona and Germany, while Cancun even surpassed New York, Paris, Miami and London.

As mentioned, number one on the list was Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, a city that has recently gained huge popularity in tourism due to its luxurious shopping, ultra-modern architecture and lively nightlife.

It should be remembered that in 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic, neither of the two Mexican cities were found within the ranking of the tourist destinations of the year, however in 2021 they captured the attention.

In the list of ForwardKeys Consulting Two other tourist destinations located in Latin American countries also appear, such as Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic and San Juan in Puerto Rico, located in positions 12 and 13 on the list, respectively.

Cancun Quintana Roo

The favorite city of many worldwide due to its 23 kilometers of beach directly on the Caribbean, its white sand has made it one of the most eligible places for national and foreign tourists, it has ideal areas for families due to its calm waves and others with higher waves for the more adventurous.

The Caribbean beaches in Cancun is the most beautiful point for many, it also has some impressive archaeological jewels that you cannot miss when you visit it, making Cancun the perfect combination of fun and culture.

Cancun, Quintana Roo was selected as the second most visited tourist destination worldwide. Photo: Pixabay

It is a perfect place to practice beach sports or take diving and snorkeling tours in its blue waters, walk along the beach, go by boat or do it from the sky with a parachute, although if what you are looking for is to relax , you can well lie on the sand and sunbathe to get a perfect tan.

The cenotes are another area of ​​Cancun that cannot go unnoticed, as mysterious as they are beautiful, perfect for snorkeling and tour for all those who decorate the city.

Among the beautiful cenotes that are hidden in Cancun and where you can swim and snorkel are places like the Chac Mool, Taj-Mahal, Zapote, Verde Lucero, Cristalino.

In addition, Cancun has beautiful archaeological zones that you cannot miss if you visit the place and that is that its Mayan constructions are full of culture, so it is an obligation to visit El Rey, San Miguelito, Yamil Lu’um and El Meco, in addition to everything that the Riviera Maya offers along the coast of the Caribbean Sea, in the state of Quintana Roo.

Do not forget that Cancun is full of biodiversity in the reefs, cenotes, islands and jungle, so snorkeling will allow you to discover all the flora and fauna that hides in its waters.

Mexico City

One of the favorite cities of many due to the large number of urban attractions that are not compared to others in Mexico, most of its magic in CDMX is found in its historical Center where it is possible to delight yourself with the Palace of Fine Arts, where there are temporary art exhibitions and a permanent one, although if you are already in the place you should not forget to go through the Alameda Central and the Torre Latinoamericana.

CDMX is a whole metropolis with large modern buildings and other older ones that capture the essence that characterizes the history of Mexico, it is a place that is always in motion and has a multifaceted character.

Mexico City was located at number 16 of the most visited tourist destinations worldwide. Photo: Pixabay

Its streets hide innumerable stories and secrets, so if you find yourself in this city you should go through all its corridors and listen inside, although you could start with the Cathedral in the Historic Center, as well as the May Temple where you can get an idea of ​​what the Aztec empire represented.

And if you are already in the Historic Center then you should visit the Angel of Independence on the Paseo de la Reforma and the Bosque de Chapultepec, where you can see the Castillo de Chapultepec and a wide variety of museums and various cultural centers.

It is worth mentioning that the Templo Mayor is an unmissable place due to all the archaeological finds that have been made in it, so you will know what ancient Tenochtitlan looked like and visit the museum that houses the monoliths of Coyolxauhqui and Tlaltecuhtli.

Nor can you miss the opportunity to taste the gastronomy in the popular street stalls of basket tacos, guajolotas, carnitas, chilaquiles, esquites and quesadillas, in addition you must also go to the San Jacinto market on Saturdays in San Ángel to buy some crafts.

Mexico City is a place with air and ground connectivity, national and international, so if you plan to visit another state of the Mexican Republic then you will have no problem finding a flight or, well, a bus that will take you to your destination. Of course, after enjoying all the charms that the country’s capital has to offer.

Holy Week: Best and CHEAPEST nudist beaches to visit in Mexico

Three magical towns to escape the heat of Sinaloa this Holy Week

The first space hotel in history will open its doors in the coming years

Mexico expects the arrival of more than 83 thousand tourists from Italy in 2022: Sectur