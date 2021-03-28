The Easter Bonus in quarantine will be in force until March 31 at the Plataforma Patria. This subsidy is the eighth that comes out in this month of March, and the number 27 so far in 2021.

“Holy Week in radical quarantine to protect us from the Brazilian variant of COVID-19, I am counting on you to cut the chains of contagion!” This is the message that will be sent to each beneficiary.

Do you have to send a message?

Citizens who have the Homeland Card may request any type of help issued by the Maduro administration in the Homeland Platform. Nicolás Maduro’s administration delivers directly and gradually amounts to the beneficiaries by sending an SMS with the short number 3532 or veMonedero.

In the subsidies previously delivered, it was not necessary to send the word ‘bonus’ to the short number 3532. The president did not reported no variation in this procedure when he announced the increase in amounts this week.

On the homeland page, it is recommended that before sending the resources to the bank, the different available options be evaluated. They are between them: