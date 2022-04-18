Sinaloa.- Sales greater than 100 percent increasepresented the shops located along the road who directs from Culiacán-Altata, this thanks to the influx of people who went toace beaches Last week, Jorge Quevedo Beltrán, president of the National Chamber of Commerce, Services and Tourism (Canaco), celebrated the Navolato delegation.

He explained that it was the fish and seafood sales businesses, in addition to the self-service stores and commercial establishments of different types that are located on the road that leads from Culiacán to Altata, that reported sales of up to 100 percent during the past few days. of increase, while those located in the city only a 30 percent increase and in some cases lower sales than usual on a normal day, so that the consumption of this holiday period was calm.

“Obviously, sales were concentrated mainly on the Culiacán-Navolato highway, which registered an increase of more than 100 percent of what is normally maintained, but the rest of the units located in Villa Juárez, La Palma, Navolato that are outside the tourist transit area sales were normal or lower than normal because the population went to the beach,” he said.

As for the economic spill in Altata, he said that it was less than expected, since some visitors went to other tourist destinations that were enabled during Holy Week and recreational events were held, such as El Contrabando located in El Castillo and Las Aguamitas, where accesses were opened and beaches were enabled.

He also said that the visit of people was lower than expected since an influx of more than 450 thousand visitors was estimated and it was less than this figure, a reason that is attributed to the new recreational destinations that are available from this anus.