Holy Week 2025: When is, dates and holidays in each community

Every year, Holy Week is celebrated on different dates. This is because the date is marked by the moon. Specifically, by the full moon. In this way, Holy Week is always calculated based on when it is the first full moon of spring. And this year 2025 touches too late.

Thus, Easter Sunday of Resurrection must be the next to the first full moon of this station. In addition, the full moon with which the date of Holy Week is set does not correspond to what we observe from the sky, since for Holy Week the astronomical full moon is used as a reference. There is also a temporary fork that comes into play: Holy Week cannot take place before March 22 or after April 25.

When is Holy Week 2025

In this way, Holy Week 2025 will be held this year between April 13 to 20 of that month. Last year, the dates were from March 24 to 31. No, no one responsible for the liturgical calendar has taken it with youin any case, we could say that it is the stars that are against you.

On April 18 it will be national holiday on the occasion of Good Friday, so all autonomous communities can enjoy a bridge. To this is added the holidays of each region, which can add an extra days. In some communities, up to five days of Easter holidays between holidays and weekend are expected.

Andalusia

It will be festive on April 17, Holy Thursday; and April 18, Good Friday. Before these dates, in February, Andalusia will have Puente. It is one of the few autonomous communities that do not have to wait until Holy Week for a somewhat longer break.

Aragon

The work calendar of Aragon has two holidays during Holy Week, but will also have a holiday immediately after. They will be holidays on April 17, Holy Thursday; and April 18, Good Friday. Three days after the end of the Holy Week period, on April 23, they will also have Aragon Day. It will not be a bridge, since this year falls on Wednesday, but it will be a small relief around work.

Asturias

The Asturians will also have a bridge during Holy Week. They will have as a holiday on April 17, Holy Thursday; and April 18, Good Friday.

Balearics

In the Balearic Islands there will also be a bridge, with the holidays assigned on April 17, Holy Thursday; and April 18, Good Friday.

Canary Islands

In the case of the Canary Islands, it will be holiday at Easter on April 17, Holy Thursday; and April 18, Good Friday. A deserved four -day bridge telling the weekend.

Cantabria

The Cantabrians will have a bridge during Holy Week. They will take place on April 17, Holy Thursday; and April 18, Good Friday.

Castilla-La Mancha

In the Autonomous Community of Castilla-La Mancha there will be a bridge for the holidays of Holy Week, which will take place on April 17, Holy Thursday; and April 18, Good Friday.

Castilla y León

The labor calendar of Castilla y León has two holidays during Holy Week. Luckily, they will also have a holiday immediately after. They will be holidays on April 17, Holy Thursday; and April 18, Good Friday. Three days after the end of the Holy Week period, on April 23, they will also have the party of the Autonomous Community. This day falls Wednesday, so it will not make bridge.

Catalonia

The Catalans will also have a four -day bridge. In addition to the National Festival of April 18 on the occasion of Good Friday, on April 21 they celebrate Easter Monday.

Ceuta

The Ceutíes will have as a holiday on April 17, Holy Thursday; and April 18, Good Friday; So they will enjoy a four -day bridge.

Holy Week in the Community of Madrid

In the Community of Madrid you can enjoy a four -day bridge. They will be holidays on April 17, Holy Thursday; and April 18, Good Friday.

Valencian Community

The Valencians will also enjoy a four -day bridge. In addition to the National Festival of April 18 on the occasion of Good Friday, on April 21 they celebrate Easter Monday.

Euskadi

The Autonomous Community will be one of the few who will enjoy a five -day bridge. They will have as holidays on April 17, Holy Thursday; on April 18, Good Friday; and April 21, Easter Monday.

Estremadura

Extremadura will have Holy Week on April 17, Holy Thursday; and April 18, Good Friday. A four -day bridge awaits you.

Galicia

In Galicia, they will have a bridge at Holy Week thanks to the holidays that will be on April 17, Holy Thursday; and April 18, Good Friday.

Melilla

In Melilla there will be bridge during the Holy Week for two holidays that will take place on April 17, Holy Thursday; and April 18, Good Friday.

Navarre

The Navarrese will have a five -day bridge during Holy Week. They will be holidays on April 17, Holy Thursday; on April 18, Good Friday; and April 21, Easter Monday.

Rioja

In La Rioja they can also enjoy a five -day bridge during Holy Week. The holidays will take place on April 17, Holy Thursday; on April 18, Good Friday; and April 21, Easter Monday.

Murcia region

The Murcia will enjoy a four -day bridge. In addition to the National Festival of April 18 on the occasion of Good Friday, on April 21 they celebrate Easter Monday.