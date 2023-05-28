A ghost haunts Latin America: the ghost of neoliberalism. The recently established powers on the continent have entered into a holy war to exorcise this ghost: AMLO, Boric, Lula, Petro, Evo, Maduro, Ortega, Diaz-Canel, Correa and Pope Francis are fighting this specter who, they say, has roamed the region freely for 40 years.

To demonstrate the existence of this ghost, and the urgency of the governments to exorcise it, I will take three examples: Mexico, Chile and Colombia.

In the explanatory statement of a draft decree sent recently, the Mexican government says that from 1934 to 1982, a period known as ‘Mexican development’, Mexico’s economic policy focused on industrialization. However, in 1982 with the fall in international oil prices, government debt and the rise in international interest rates, a crisis gave way to the neoliberal model. The intervening State was abandoned, as well as its social responsibility; In addition, the import substitution industrialization model (‘inwards’) was replaced by industrial, commercial and financial liberalization and deregulation (‘outwards’), and the guidelines of the IMF and the World Bank were accepted.

According to this, neoliberalism in Mexico would have weakened the role of the State without improving its efficiency or reducing poverty or inequality. On the contrary, it would have accentuated those deficiencies. Consequently, the current task is to retrace neoliberalism and strengthen the state.

Let’s look at Chile. In the book The Impatient Society, Eugenio Tironi argues that the overthrow of Salvador Allende has been, for 50 years, “a wound not fully repaired, a source of deaf resentment.” After the 1973 military coup, Chile reportedly went from a ‘European model’, with capitalism turned inwards, where the State, political parties, trade unions and unions played an important articulation role, to a ‘US model’, with a capitalism turned outwards and based on the market, private enterprise and individual effort.

At present, says Tironi, a coalition of young people created an alternative to both the social democratic (Concertación type) and the communist left, from a libertarian, feminist, ecological and territorial perspective. They are elite young people, educated at the best universities in the country and with postgraduate degrees in Europe and the United States. They disbelieve the order created by their parents during the much talked about 30 years that followed the fall of Pinochet.

The enemy is no longer political. Not even the exploitative businessmen, since that rhetoric of class struggle lost its effectiveness in 1989 with the collapse of the socialist camp. Now there is a holy war against an ethereal adversary, difficult to define, but with powers similar to those of satan: neoliberalism.

It is a war for children, strawberry as they are called in Mexico, gomelos in Colombia, who no longer need the people but economic resentment against a neoliberal system (…). In short, the new government [de Boric] assumed the project of making Chile ‘the tomb of neoliberalism’”.

Let’s move on to Colombia, where Gustavo Petro has set himself an even more ambitious task than that of AMLO and Boric, since he does not limit himself to retracing neoliberalism within national borders. He wants to do it on a planetary scale, based on the need to disarm what he calls “fossil capitalism”, the creator of climate change. To show that he is serious, he wants to make the country he presides his home, sacrificing it first to the energy transition. He opts for economic decline, following the latest advances of some theorists in Belgium.

It proposes the abandonment, sooner rather than later, of oil and coal, the two main legal export items from Colombia, the replacement of national gas by Venezuelan gas and the rejection of mining extractivism.

Even the service sectors such as banking, insurance and commerce mortify him, because for him they do not create value, only agriculture and industry do. He agrees with the renationalization agenda of AMLO and Boric for key services such as health, pensions, residential public services and strategic infrastructure projects. It is his version of the anti-neoliberal holy war.

Within this conception there is a simple equation:

market + growth = hope and cohesion

market – growth = frustration and anguish

The key is the sign of growth.

In fact, they start from the loss of economic dynamism that occurred in Latin America in the past decade, as a result of the Great Recession in the United States (2008-2010), the fall in the price of commodities (2014-2015) and the flattening of Chinese growth.

If this interpretation of the neoliberal era is true, since the 1990s, a decrease in the size of the State and an increase in poverty indices should be observed in the three countries, Mexico, Chile and Colombia. Let’s look at the figures.

The graph shows that since 1990, a key year of the supposed neoliberal advent, just after the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989 and the triumph of the Reagan-Thatcher doctrines (1980s), public spending as a proportion of the economy increased 60%. in Mexico (from 16.6% to 27.1%, data) and Chile (from 20.4% to 33.5%); and tripled in Colombia (from 9.4% to 34.5%). That is to say, there was no such withdrawal either in the functions or in the size of the State.

Now let’s look at poverty. The graph shows that over the last two decades poverty has been reduced to a quarter of what it was at the end of the last century.

I have been a public servant in Colombia for a good part of my professional career, from 1984 to the present, at the Central Bank, National Planning, the Ministry of Finance and Ecopetrol. I know the state very well. The Manichean approach of a European progressive conception, sensitive to what is public and what is social, and a blinded American neoliberal attitude, insensitive and dedicated to minimizing what is public, could not be more wrong. It really doesn’t hold up to serious scrutiny.

On the contrary, throughout these years, and from a healthy alternation of center-right and center-left governments, the functions of the State increased, but its administrative powers, effectiveness (focus) and efficiency (costs) did not expand at the same speed. ), the State itself has required successive reforms that are still ongoing.

The State has increased health care, transfers to poor households, coverage of public services such as electricity, drinking water and sewerage, home gas, port, highway and energy infrastructure, among others; as well as in the provision of justice and security. Those last two are currently challenging fronts. In some cases, private activity has been leveraged, with good results, and joint and crucial learning.

This evidence shows that the supposed neoliberalism is more of a ghost invented to focus people’s attention on a common enemy and accuse him of all evils. Combining market and State is always a difficult task. In it, I see, rather, in the three countries thousands of serious and dedicated professionals, waging gigantic battles against inefficiency, corruption and a lack of focus, and trying to make the State and the market work to solve multiple and difficult problems. . In the present and the future, the state and the market will serve to achieve the new political goals of young people as well as continue to attend to the old urgencies of our countries.

I have shown that it is not easy to define neoliberalism, nor to accuse various governments of the last decades, center-right and center-left, of sticking to it. Reversing many transformations that have worked well and taking the economic system to the inquisitorial bonfire of an auto-da-fe for supposed neoliberal sins could be a tremendous mistake that precisely the poorest will pay dearly for.

