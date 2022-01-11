Like every year, the company behind Twitter share with us what caused the most stir in this social network. Especially when it comes to the world of video games. There are several interesting details that come to light.

Among them, the countries that published the most messages on topics related to this electronic entertainment industry. The leader in that sense was Japan, followed by the United States and South Korea.

Japan was the country that took advantage of Twitter the most

Latin America is represented by Brazil, which is in the fifth place of the top ten places. Something that is evident is that Asian countries are the ones that take advantage of the most Twitter.

In addition to Japan in first place and South Korea in third place is Thailand, the Philippines in sixth, Indonesia in seventh and India in tenth. With regard to Europe, the United Kingdom is considered in eighth place and France in ninth.

Genshin Impact prepares more events in the Alps

Something that also stands out in the information are the video game events that caused the most stir on this social network. The E3 2021, despite being only online, was the one that attracted the most attention and generated more discussions in the Internet.

In second place is The Game Awards, which is interesting since it practically closed in 2021. Afterwards, presentations such as Xbox Games Showcase, Gamescom 2021 Y Summer Game Fest 2021.

Genshin Impact continues to garner attention

As for the most mentioned games in Twitter, the one that prevailed over all others worldwide was Genshin Impact while in second it was Apex legends and in third Ensemble Stars. The Top 10 was as follows:

01. Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact)

02. Apex Legends (@PlayApex)

03. Ensemble Stars! (@ensemble_stars)

04. Final Fantasy (@FinalFantasy)

05. Fate / Grand Order (@fgoproject)

06. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (@animalcrossing)

07. Knives Out (@game_knives_out)

08. Minecraft (@minecraft)

09. Project Sekai (@pj_sekai)

10. Fortnite (@fortnitegame)

In the case of Mexico, players not only talked about their favorite video games in Twitter, but also from the teams of esports that most caught their attention.

Speaking of the first, we can see the differences that exist with respect to the World Top 10 that we showed you before:

01. Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact)

02. Fortnite (@FortniteGame)

03. Minecraft (@Minecraft)

04. League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends)

05. The Legend of Zelda (@ZeldaOfficialJP)

06. Super Mario (@NintendoAmerica)

07. Call of Duty (@CallofDutyLATAM)

08. Roblox (@Roblox)

09. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (@animalcrossing)

10. Halo (@Halo)

G2 Esports is the most popular team in Mexico

It is evident that Genshin Impact was the most commenting in 2021 in Twitter. Fortnite is in a better position than in the top ten overall and Minecraft it still remains relevant.

When it comes to esports teams, things turned out like this:

01. G2 Esports (@ G2esports)

02. Atheris Esports (@AtherisEsportsT)

03. Infinity Esports (@InFinitye_sport)

04. FaZe Clan (@FaZeClan)

05. Estral Esports (@Estral_Esports)

06. KRÜ Esports (@KRUesports)

07. Team Heretics (@TeamHeretics)

08. Fnatic (@fnatic)

09. Rainbow7 (@ Rainbow7lol)

10. XTEN Esports (@XTENEsports)

What stands out is that Twitter It is an excellent reflection of the trends in the world of videogames, not only on the global stage but also extended to other countries.

