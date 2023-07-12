Many people wish to age as healthily as possible. There are all sorts of tips, guides and wisdom for life – a New Yorker only needs three things.

New York – The older you get, the more pinches and tweaks you get on all sorts of parts of your body. One or two wrinkles on the face are also noticeable – the skin is simply not as tight as it was when we were young. Various remedies should help to smooth them out and simply age as advantageously as possible. A 96-year-old now reveals her very own three panaceas on TikTok.

TikTok video: “What’s the secret to keeping your youthful spirit?”

On the TikTok channel @womenonthestreet, women are regularly stopped on the streets of New York and asked for a short chat. The short interview snippets then end up on the platform. The video of 96-year-old Connie stands out in particular: it has already collected a total of 6.7 million views and almost 900,000 likes (as of July 6). The question for Connie is, “What’s the secret to keeping that youthful spirit?”

@womenonthestreet Connie, 96, was born in Calabria, Italy, and immigrated to New York City’s Greenwich Village when she was 3-years-old. She’s lived in the Village ever since. The best pasta in NYC, according to Connie? Raffeto’s. ♬ original sound – Women on the Street

The 96-year-old simply answers with a mischievous grin: “Pasta, wine and caffeine”. And actually that seems to have helped, at least for her. With her red coat, pearl earrings and neatly arranged hairdo, Connie looks remarkably vital for her age.

Three foods have helped the old lady stay young throughout her life. © Screenshot: @womenonthestreet/TikTok

In fact, due to medical advances and increasing prosperity, we are getting older. On the one hand, society as a whole, as shown by data from the Federal Statistical Office, and on the other hand, people’s life expectancy is increasing. In Germany, men live to be around 78.5 years old and women 83.4 years.

Internet users are enthusiastic about the vital 96-year-old

Connie’s charisma and vitality are well received by TikTok users: “Elixir of life”, “Best tip for life”, “The holy trinity”, “That’s how I want to be”, “She is great” are just a few of the many thousands of comments . However, all people striving for youth should be aware that pasta, wine and caffeine only help Connie individually to preserve her youthful spirit and are by no means medically valid. Anyone who wants to counteract the aging process is even advised to avoid ten foods. Including alcohol.

Staying active in sports, on the other hand, cannot do any harm. This is also proven by a 93-year-old Frenchman who completed his eleventh marathon in April.

Rubric list image: © Screenshot: @womenonthestreet/TikTok