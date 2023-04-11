The Defense Minister, Margarita Robles, and the Defense Chief of Staff, Admiral General Teodoro López Calderón, during the videoconference with the Spanish contingent in Lebanon, this Tuesday. A. Pérez Meca (Europa Press)

While the legionnaires of the Tercio Duque de Alba de Ceuta paraded through the streets of Malaga on the 6th, carrying the Christ of the Good Death on their shoulders, their colleagues from the Almería Legion Brigade took refuge in the bunkers of the Miguel de Cervantes base , in Marjayún, before the new war escalation between Lebanon and Israel, the most serious since the 2006 war. It was, in the words of the head of the Spanish contingent in Lebanon, General Melchor Marín Elvira, the most difficult Holy Thursday of his life: 18 hours underground, waiting for the exchange of rockets and shelling between Palestinian militias and the Israeli Air Force to stop. And crossing my fingers so it doesn’t go further.

Fortunately, this time Israel announced the start of its reprisals two hours in advance, so the blue helmets they suspended all their activities in a few minutes and there were no misfortunes like the one that in January 2015 cost Corporal Francisco Javier Soria his life, hit by a 155-mm artillery projectile launched from the other side of the border. After several days of tension due to the irruption of the Israeli police in the Al Aqsa mosque, in the old city of Jerusalem, —on dates that coincide with the Jewish Passover, the Christian Holy Week and the Muslim Ramadan— Israel was attacked with rockets from Gaza and southern Lebanon.

The latter, no less than 30 type projectiles katyusha, were launched around 3:00 p.m. on the 6th from three settlements in the western sector of the United Nations Interim Force for Lebanon (UNIL), in the area under the responsibility of the Italian brigade, General Marín Elvira explained by videoconference this Tuesday. . Most of the rockets (25) were intercepted by the Israeli anti-missile system, the famous Iron Dome (Iron Dome), but five fell in northern Israel, causing two minor injuries. Three hours later, another three shells hit the Israeli town of Metula, next to the blue line that serves as a border de facto with Lebanon, without causing personal injury.

The Israeli retaliation came that same night, in the form of bombardments on three areas a few kilometers southwest of the Lebanese city of Tyre: a bridge, a building and a field of banana trees. Throughout the night, the 670 Spanish soldiers were listening to the Israeli fighters flying over their shelters.

The Shiite Hezbollah militia, which was the protagonist of the last war with Israel, distanced itself from the attack, attributed to the Palestinian militias operating in the two refugee camps set up in the south of the country and that, together with the fact that it only caused minor injuries, It helped the Israeli army moderate its response, in the opinion of the Chief of the Defense Staff, Admiral Teodoro López Calderón. Also, the frantic efforts that the Spanish General Arnoldo Lázaro, Commander-in-Chief of the 10,000 blue helmets of Finul since February of last year, carried out in those hours to request containment from both parties.

In the 21 bunkers, the 3,500 troops of the east brigade —to the Spanish must be added Indians, Indonesians or Nepalis— have duplicate command and control systems and food for three days. After leaving the shelters, dissuasive patrols began with the Lebanese Army in those locations that, due to their situation and orography, are considered more suitable for launching rockets towards the north of the neighboring country, with the aim of scaring away those who had intention to repeat them.

Subsequently, progressively, the remaining tasks have been recovered, including contact with local authorities, starting on Monday. This Tuesday, according to General Marín Elvira, the situation was “stable and calm”, but very volatile, since “any incident can lead to a new escalation”. The Legion, which arrived in Lebanon in November, will be relieved next month by the Parachute Brigade. Defense Minister Margarita Robles thanked them for their work and Admiral Calderón asked them not to let their guard down, because the end of Ramadan is a critical moment and there is nothing more dangerous than overconfidence.