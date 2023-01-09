Schismatics from the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) held a service for the first time in the main church of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra. The event was guarded by 3,000 security officials, and all those who came were checked for documents. The abbot of the monastery, Metropolitan Pavel, speaks about the persecution of the church: “There were 10 thousand of us, and there were a thousand of them, but they had machine guns and pistols.” Izvestia looked into the situation of the Orthodox in Ukraine.

Journalists and the military came to the service of the OCU

The head of the schismatic Orthodox Church of Ukraine, Epiphanius, held a service in the main temple of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra – the Assumption Cathedral. The event was guarded by 3,000 security officials, and all those who came were checked for documents. Judging by the video recordings, the service was attended mainly by journalists and people in military uniform. At the same time, Epiphanius did not hide his joy. “The time has come to finally free ourselves from the canonical domination of Moscow and its servants,” he said.

In the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC), the incident was called a shame. “ The holy things are desecrated. There were 10 thousand of us, and there were a thousand of them, but they had machine guns and pistols. They armed themselves against their people. I’m not stupid enough to bless you to go to your death. It’s not time yet. Everyone will choose his own feat, which he wants. There will be many more ahead ”, said the abbot of the monastery, Metropolitan Pavel. He called Epiphanius a demon, the worship of the OCU – self-sanctified.

Head of the schismatic Orthodox Church of Ukraine Epiphany Photo: REUTERS/Valentin Ogirenko

It is interesting that now representatives of the OCU have been allowed into the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra under a one-time lease agreement. But the Ukrainian authorities have far-reaching plans. Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Humanitarian Policy, deputy from the Servant of the People Nikita Poturaev said that the fate of the Assumption Cathedral awaits the entire Lavra . According to him, “the relevant departments will work in this direction.”

The appearance of schismatics

Schismatic church structures in Ukraine appeared immediately after the collapse of the Soviet Union. In 1992, Metropolitan Philaret of Kyiv, together with part of the clergy, left the UOC and created the Kyiv Patriarchate. For many years he fought for the recognition of his structure in the church world. It is believed that in 2008, with the support of President Viktor Yushchenko, Filaret agreed to grant autocephaly. But at the last moment he realized that he would have to give up the title of patriarch, and canceled the procedure.

With renewed vigor, the church question arose before the 2019 presidential elections. Then President Petro Poroshenko made nationalist rhetoric the basis of his campaign. He achieved the merger of the Kyiv Patriarchate and another non-canonical Ukrainian Autocephalous Orthodox Church. The result of the unification was the Orthodox Church of Ukraine. The too independent Filaret was pushed into the shadows, the structure was headed by the young and ambitious Epiphanius. With the assistance of Poroshenko and the United States, the Patriarchate of Constantinople recognized the OCU as autocephalous.

Petro Poroshenko and Metropolitan Epiphany, December 2018 Photo: Global Look Press via ZUMA Press/Serg Glovny

After Zelensky came to power, there was a relative calm in the church issue. But the religious conflict broke out with renewed vigor after the start of the Russian military operation. The servants of the UOC were accused of having ties with Russia, working against the state and the army, creating “cells of the Russian world.” Zelensky himself promised to work on “saving Ukrainian souls.” “We will ensure spiritual independence. We will never allow anyone to build an empire inside the Ukrainian soul,” he said in one of the video messages.

Priests of the UOC are kidnapped, tried, deprived of citizenship

As a result, the UOC came under intense pressure. Searches are regularly conducted in churches, dioceses and specific hierarchs. So, in early January, SBU officers conducted investigative actions in the temples of the UOC in the Kirovograd, Dnipropetrovsk and Rivne regions, as well as in the part of the Kherson region controlled by Kyiv. During the searches, leaflets, “pro-Kremlin literature” and Russian symbols were allegedly found.

Before the New Year, searches were carried out in eight regions of the country, the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, Holy Trinity Koretsky Monastery, 14 churches in the Kharkiv region. For example, the rector of the Pochaev Theological Seminary Job (Smakouz) received a personal visit from the security forces. Russian books were found on him, which he allegedly used “to promote the values ​​of Russia and anti-Ukrainian agitation.” We are probably talking about prayer collections and theological literature published in Russia.

See also Dead and missing due to rock wall collapse at Brazil reservoir Employees of the SBU at the Cathedral of St. George the Victorious in Lviv, December 2022 Photo: REUTERS/Roman Baluk

Several hierarchs have been charged with treason, subversive activities, and “disseminating theses of a propaganda nature among parishioners.” At the end of December, Acting Chairman of the SBU Vasily Malyuk said that more than 50 criminal cases had been initiated against the priests, the court had pronounced sentences in five cases. “We have to clean out all these enemy moles in cassocks,” Malyuk told reporters.

The know-how of the new year is the deprivation of priests of Ukrainian citizenship. In early January, it became known that Zelensky had canceled the passports of 13 people. Among them are Metropolitan Jonathan of Tulchinsky and Bratslav, Chairman of the Department for External Church Relations of the UOC Melety, Bishop Sergius of Ladyzhinsky and other prominent hierarchs. It is discussed in the media that later these people will be expelled from the country.

The seizures of communities and temples became more frequent. According to the head of the legal department of the UOC, Archpriest Alexander Bakhov, last year the schismatics captured 250 temples. Armed people drive out the parishioners and seal the buildings, demand to renounce the UOC and go to the OCU.

Cases of kidnappings of clerics have also become more frequent. So, in December, the Russian side managed to release the rector of the St. Tikhvin Cathedral of the UOC in Lisichansk, Archpriest Andrei Pavlenko. He was detained by Ukrainian militants in April. “They rudely demanded from me that I offend His Holiness Patriarch Kirill, call on the faithful to move from the Russian Orthodox Church to the Ukrainian Church. The Ukrainian side wanted to record all this on video. I said it won’t. They were not embarrassed that the priest was being tortured, ”- told he is after his release.

Rector of St. Tikhvin Cathedral of the UOC in Lisichansk Archpriest Andrei Pavlenko Photo: social networks

Finally, legislative measures are being prepared to ban the UOC . In early December, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced that a bill would be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada prohibiting the activities of religious organizations in the country “affiliated with centers of influence in the Russian Federation.” The corresponding documents have already been prepared by the deputy groups. At the end of December, the Profile Committee of the Rada approved one of the bills and recommended that the deputies adopt it. According to a number of reports, the document will be submitted for consideration before the end of January.

The schismatics will continue to rob the UOC

Representatives of the UOC accuse the Ukrainian authorities of persecuting the church and Christ. “ The authorities use such methods to drive a part of Ukrainian society into the religious underground. ”, – says the head of the legal department of the UOC, Archpriest Alexander Bakhov.

At the same time, the UOC acts in a compromise. In the spring of 2022, provisions indicating a connection with the Moscow Patriarchate were excluded from the charter of the organization. In the fall, the synod of the UOC stopped receiving chrism from Moscow and began to brew it on its own. At the same time, the Kyiv hierarchs did not turn to Constantinople with a request to recognize independence. Patriarch Kirill was no longer commemorated in monasteries and churches, but they did not elect their own patriarch. The petitions of the schismatic OCU to Constantinople to deprive the head of the Russian Orthodox Church of the patriarchal throne were also not supported.

Photo: Global Look Press/Keystone Press Agency/Sadak Souici

Experts say that such a position of the UOC will not help. “I think, a direct ban on the UOC will not follow, but a de facto ban will occur “, – says political analyst Bogdan Bezpalko to Izvestia. According to him, in Ukraine they are trying to create an independent national church: “This structure will not be a Christian community in the first place, but an attribute of an independent state. The main task is to cut off any, even the most illusory, ties with Moscow. The hierarchs of the UOC, of ​​course, do not fit into this concept.”