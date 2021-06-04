I.In one of the more puzzling passages of his teaching, Jesus spoke of the fact that people must be born “from above”. The passage in John’s Gospel can be interpreted above as the spirit, below is the flesh. To explain this, there is another sentence that has become very famous: “The wind blows where it wants; you hear its roar, but you do not know where it comes from and where it is going. ”The Greek word“ pneuma ”, which was translated here as wind, but often also as spirit, speaks of a force that does not pull itself on the bottle leaves, at least not in Western culture.

In the fairy tale of Aladdin and the magic lamp there is at least a vessel that holds the jinn. But that’s another story, which is in Jörg Lauster’s book “The Holy Spirit. A biography “has no place. It already has enough to do with an idea or a concept that is so elementary that you can recognize it almost anywhere once you have adjusted your gaze accordingly.