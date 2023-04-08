Hi how are things? Very good days.

Today, we will live the resurrection of our God, the resurrection of jesus.

But in this SaturdayI invite you to think about these words of His Holiness, Saint Paul VI: “Christianity is a manifestation of moral energy, it is a school of self-control, it is an initiation into courage, into heroism; precisely because he is not afraid of educating man in temperance, self-control, generosity, renunciation, sacrifice, and because he knows and teaches that the true and perfect man, the pure and strong man, the man capable of acting and to love, he is a student of the discipline of Christ, the discipline of the cross.

May this day be truly an opportunity to transform your heart, for Christ, who is the light, to rise with you and yours.

Happy Easter.