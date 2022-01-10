The second season of Kimetsu no yaiba It is fast approaching its end and with its departure we will have to wait a little time to see the brothers again Nezuko Y Tanjiro. However, due to the popularity of this anime, it is likely that we will see them again in less time than we thought.

Although the time is near to say a momentary goodbye again, we can still enjoy the incredible works of fans of creating Koyoharu Gotouge. Even though we don’t have the Nezuko animated for a while, we can enjoy its different versions of flesh and blood that cosplayers bring us.

Nezuko transforms into a stronger demon in this cosplay

Since it was released Kimetsu no yaiba, various cosplayers have done various notable works with their characters. We have had since Tanjiros very strong with the box that his sister carries, Inosukes Northerners and some iterations of Shinobu kocho. But it seems that Nezuko it is one of the most popular.

We had already shared some of the sister’s cosplays Kamado in the past, but they always seemed to bring out her nice side more. On this occasion we bring you one that highlights the demon facet of the young woman Nezuko. Here we share this creation of the artist Farahcosplay, so you can take a look.

As you can see, Farahcosplay decided to release the inner demon from Nezuko, and represent it in its superior moon form. It’s a long way from the calm little girl we usually see in both anime and cosplay, but that doesn’t mean that it’s truly remarkable work. Undoubtedly Farahcosplay you should be proud of your creation.

Some fans have commented on the work of this cosplay from Nezuko. Everyone seems to agree that it has a very good level of detail, especially on the forehead. However, some are also concerned that it could count as a spoiler. What did you think of this characterization?

For more similar content, we recommend:

[Fuente]