On the other side of the sunny morning, right on the other side of the same old day, yes, right on the other side of the buzzing mosquito and the frozen impassable limit, there is only horror and the horror of horror.

Right on the other side of my desire to hug you, right next to the absurd image of a mattress like a raft floating on the crushed earth, there is only horror and horror of horror and horror of horror and horror and horror.

Right on the other side of the door that I close and the pieces that were left on the table, next to it in the glass and the lenses only the horror of the horror of the horror and the horror of the horror and the horror.

Right next to the half-open blind, on the other side of the one I look through and the broken mirror is the horror of horror and horror.

Right on the other side of your dream and my dream, on the other side where nightmares begin and end, experience only the horror and the horror of the horror and the horror of the horror and the horror.

Right on the other side of all the waking ups and the morning coffee only horror of my horror and the horrible horror and the horror.

Just on the other side of my clumsy fingers and their pads pressing these letters is the horror and the horror and the unquenchable horror of the horror and the horror of the horror and the horror and the horror of the horror and the horror.

Right on the other side of the slogans, on the other side of the stupid symphonies and the stupid poems and the closed rehearsals of the night there is nothing but horror and the horror of horror and all the horror in the world.

And the horror and the horror and my eyes are horror and your eyes are horror and your hands are horror and your legs attached to my legs are horror and your bones intertwined with my bones are horror.

Just on the other side of where the birds flutter and the wind howls is horror and the birds mixed with the wind are horror and the horizon where the wind ends is horror and the wind is horror and the horror of horror and horror.

Right on the other side of the page I read and the hills like white elephants and the hallucinated lost in front of the dynamo of the night only the horror of horror and horror and the horror of horror and horror.

Right next to the drunk twins and the failed play alone is the horror of horror and horror and the horror of horror and horror.

Right next to my mother who is dying and the pale waves twisting her gaze, right next to the bed where your sister held her hands the horror of horror and horror and the horror of horror and horror.

Right next to the saliva and your stomach sunken between your ribs. Yes, right next to your excess skin and the purple circles under your eyes from old age, right, yes right next to your increasingly sparse beard the horror of horror and horror and always the horror of horror and horror.

Right next to the pore through which you breathe, right next to the blind writer and the idiotic prophet who bows inside your bathroom and is the horror of horror and horror and the horror of horror and horror.

And my breath is horror and the dry stones are horror and the stars falling dry on the stones are horror and it is horror of horror and horror.

And the hand that writes horror is horror.

And my lips are horror and the click of the end is horror.

Right, right on the other side of the blue light of the infinite televisions turned on like false skies.

And it is the horror knocking out everything.

And infinitely close to you the barren face that sought with you a holy ground.