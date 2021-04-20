Something that has been confirmed in recent years is that bringing together several superheroes in the same movie is a successful formula. The Marvel Cinematic Universe broke box office records with the tapes of Avengers and DC Comics wants to do the same, so a classic Batman is about to return in the new movie of The Flash.

This film began its production on Monday, but at the same time it was confirmed that Michael Keaton, who was the Bat Man in the movies directed by Tim Burton, will once again become the superhero of Gotham City for the brand new production of the DC Universe.

According to a report from specialized site The Wrap, the talent agency ICM Partners confirmed that Keaton yes it will appear in The Flash. This after the actor himself declared that he was not sure to do so due to concerns about Covid-19. However, it looks like Batman will be back.

‘What worries me most about all this is Covid. I’m very worried. I am aware of the Covid situation in the UK more than anything else. That will determine everything. That is the first thing I check on any project. I see it and think if it is going to kill me, literally. And if not then we can talk‘, he commented Keaton at the time.

There will be two Batman in The Flash

Michael Keaton brought the iconic Bat Man to life in 1989 and 1992 for the two films of Burton. Since then, a large number of actors have taken the role of Batman in different movies, from Val kilmer until Ben affleck.

Own Affleck has been Batman in the latest DC Extended Universe movies and will likely appear alongside Keaton on The Flash. This will be a crossover that will raise the expectations of fans, for a film that will premiere, according to plan, on November 4, 2022.

