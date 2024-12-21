









































































The meeting Holstein Kiel – FC Augsburg of the Bundesliga, which is played at Holstein-Stadion at 3:30 p.m. can be seen live through

DAZN

and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.

Holstein Kiel – FC Augsburg

Classification and statistics between Holstein Kiel – FC Augsburg

Holstein Kiel arrives at the match after having faced each other the day before the



B. Mönchengladbach



while FC Augsburg played their last Bundesliga match against



B. Leverkusen



. He Holstein Kiel currently occupies the position number 17 of the Bundesliga with 8 points, while their rival,

FC Augsburgoccupies the place 13 with 16 points.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Bundesliga matches of the day, Holstein Kiel’s schedule, FC Augsburg’s schedule and Bundesliga statistics. You can also check the Bundesliga standings.