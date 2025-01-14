The Bundesliga continues its course and this Tuesday January 14

They will measure their strength in the Holstein-Stadion stadium

Holstein Kiel and B. Dortmund

in a match corresponding to the Matchday Day 16 of the championship.

Holstein Kiel comes into the match having faced B. Dortmund and FC Augsburg while B. Dortmund played their last Bundesliga matches against Holstein Kiel and Wolfsburg. After the match against B. Dortmund, Holstein Kiel will play against Hoffenheim and Wolfsburg. For its part, B. Dortmund will play against Eintracht Frankfurt and Werder Bremen.

Holstein Kiel – B. Dortmund

Bundesliga standings and statistics

Before the kick-off at the Holstein-Stadion stadium, Holstein Kiel occupies the position number 17 of the Bundesliga standings with 8 points, while

B. Dortmund occupies the position number 8 of the table with 25 points. A win, a draw or a loss will determine the immediate future of both teams in the Bundesliga standings.

So far, in the Bundesliga Holstein Kiel has a record of 21

goals in favor

and 41

goals against which have meant 2 games won, 2 tied and 12 lost. B. Dortmund comes into the match having scored 30 goals and conceded 25, which has translated into 7 games won, 4 drawn and 5 lost.

So far in the championship, Holstein Kiel has achieved 2 wins, 0 draws and 6 losses at home, while B. Dortmund has achieved 1 win, 2 draws and 4 losses as a visitor.

Check the Bundesliga goalscoring and assist tables before the match between Holstein Kiel and B. Dortmund.

You can also see which players have seen the most yellow and red cards in the championship.

Bundesliga match

Schedule and television channel to watch the match between Holstein Kiel and B. Dortmund today

The match between Holstein Kiel and B. Dortmund corresponding to the day Day 16 of The Bundesliga takes place today, Tuesday, January 14, at the Holstein-Stadion. The match will start at 6:30 p.m. and you can watch it on DAZN.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Bundesliga matches of the day, Holstein Kiel’s schedule, B. Dortmund’s schedule and Bundesliga statistics. You can also check the Bundesliga standings.