In the spotlight of CES 2023 there is also the mover Holon, the self-driving electric shuttle designed by Pininfarina and produced by the new Benteler Group brand, the result of the work in synergy between the German company and the Turin atelier. The first prototype of this full electric, sustainable and inclusive vehicle was therefore shown at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. 4. The Holon mover therefore moves autonomously with a maximum speed of 60 km/h.

It was meant for on-demand mobility services, ride pooling and ride hailing, but also regular scheduled services. The first pilot project has already been announced: in Germany with the Hamburg Hochbahn, the second largest mass transit company in the country. In the USA, the mobility solutions provider Beep will be responsible for implementing the first vehicles. Other application areas and therefore customers include private institutions such as universities, airports, and national parks. “The design of the vehicle combines two character traits: it is friendly and welcoming, and at the same time technologically advanced. This applies to both the exterior and the interior making the Holon mover a design icon”explained Silvio Pietro Angori, CEO of Pininfarina. “Every detail of the vehicle is designed to make passengers feel more comfortable and safer than any other mode of transport.”

The SAE Level 4 mover is based on Mobileye Drive, the industry’s first commercial autonomous driving system. The vehicle boasts an advanced sensing system that uses several repetitive sensors, innovative mapping technology and a formal model, as required by driving regulations. Production will start in 2025 in the United States but Benteler’s intentions are to expand availability also in Europe and Asia.