One night in April 1943, when I was 11 years old, Simon Gronowski, a Belgian Jewish boy, jumped off the Gestapo train that was taking him to Auschwitz. He returned to Brussels, where he lived in hiding with two non-Jewish Belgian families and where he grew up and made his life after the war. In 2002 he told his story in a book entitled “Simon, the boy from convoy number 20”.

In that work he recounts what happened that night of April 19, 1943 when he was traveling on a train from the Belgian city of Mechelen, which was used to concentrate the Jews who were going to be deported, towards the German border. Inside, herded like animals by the Nazi Gestapo, 1,636 Belgian Jews were deported to death camps.

A red light stopped the train. Three members of the Belgian underground organization Committee for the Defense of the Jews, Youra Livchitz, Jean Franklemon and Robert Maistrau, got on and one of them pointed to the machinist with a gun. Meanwhile, his two accomplices tried, between the shots of the Nazi guards, to open the doors of the wagons to free as many prisoners as possible.

They opened two doors, those of the wagons 16 and 17. 215 people jumped through those doors. The shooting of the Nazi guards took the lives of 26. The rest were captured. But 17 people managed to escape, including child, Simon Gronowski, who was 11 years old at the time and whose mother pushed to jump out of the wagon.

World War II freight cars used by the Nazis at Auschwitz-Birkenau. Photo: AFP

“I jumped off the train because my mother asked me to,” he recalls in an interview broadcast this Wednesday by RFI. “If she had told me to stay, I would have, and I would have died with her in the gas chamber.”

Simon was the son of León and Chana, Polish and Lithuanian exiles who had rebuilt their lives in Belgium and who saw terror arrive when Nazi Germany invaded Belgium in May 1940.

That same summer they began deportations. 10,000 Belgian Jews received a “job call” to go to work “to the East.” Assembled in a military barracks, Dossin, in Mechelen, more than 25,000 were deported in 28 trains.

In the convoy in which Simon and his mother Chana were traveling, 242 guys. Only Simon escaped alive. After jumping off that train, the same one that brought his mother to her death, Simon ran all night and arrived at dawn in a small town.

Simon Gronowski with his mother, Chana. Photo: Courtesy Simon Gronowski via RFI

A neighbor took him to the gendarmes. And one of them, Jean Aerts, decided to protect the little boy and not collaborate with the Nazis. That gendarme managed to reunite Simon with his father, who decided it was safer to remain apart and handed him over to a non-Jewish Belgian family.

Simon lived until the liberation of Belgium with two families. His father died, ill, in 1945, in a Belgium already liberated. His sister also died in Auschwitz.

Simon, an orphan, became a well known jazz pianist and a renowned lawyer. Last April, while in Brussels the population lived in confinement, Simon opened his windows and Played the piano for your neighbors. Today he is 89 years old and in poor health and gives talks in schools.

“My life has been nothing but miracles,” Simon Gronowski, 89, from Brussels, told RFI. Photo: Esther Herrera / RFI Courtesy Simon Gronowski.

In an interview with RFI, he admitted: “My life has been nothing but miracles.”

Brussels, special

ap