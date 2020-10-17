BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – Holocaust survivors are said to receive more than half a billion euros in additional aid from the federal government in the Corona crisis. The Ministry of Finance had reached an agreement to this effect with the Claims Conference, a coalition of Jewish organizations, the Ministry said at the request of the German Press Agency. According to this, around 240,000 victims of the Nazi regime worldwide can receive 2,400 euros over two years. International media had previously reported.

“In times of the Covid-19 pandemic, Germany is therefore particularly committed to its historical responsibility for the people persecuted by the Nazi regime,” said the ministry. The federal government is also aware that the immeasurable suffering inflicted on the survivors cannot be offset by money. The Bundestag still has to approve the plans.

Survivors of the German concentration and extermination camps under National Socialism often belong to the corona risk group – partly because of their age, but also because they often have health problems during their time in the camps. The pandemic hits them particularly hard, said the Treasury.

Aid for caring for the survivors in their own living area and other social services were also increased. In this program, the federal government wants to provide 554 million euros in the coming year – 30 million more than last planned./tam/DP/edh