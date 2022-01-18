Home page world

Former Conservative MP Eric Pickles (left) and Ed Balls pose with Holocaust survivors Sir Ben Helfgott, Lily Ebert (2nd from right) and Susan Pollack. © Yui Mok/PA Wire/dpa

Her great-grandchildren are “the best revenge on the Nazis”: Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert has become a great-grandmother for the 35th time. Something very special for the 98-year-old.

London – In 1945 she was liberated by the Allies as a young woman – now the Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert (98) has become a great-grandmother for the 35th time.

It’s something special for every great-grandmother, London-based Ebert told the PA news agency. But for her as a Holocaust survivor, it is all the more special. “I never thought I could do it. I had to survive first, then reach that age. The Nazis wanted to kill us and we have shown that they cannot succeed.”

Ebert was born in Hungary in 1923 and deported to the Auschwitz concentration camp in 1944. Her mother, younger brother and sister were murdered there. After four months, Ebert and two other sisters were sent to forced labor in a munitions factory near Leipzig, where they were liberated by US troops. Via Switzerland and Israel, she came to England in 1967 with her three children.

“Babies are the best revenge against the Nazis,” Dov Forman (18) quoted his great-grandmother in a tweet that has already been liked by more than 125,000 users.

Forman runs a Tiktok account for Ebert with over 1.6 million followers and has co-published a book with her, to which Prince Charles contributed the foreword.

“She has devoted her entire life to educating people about the Holocaust,” Forman said. His great-grandmother visited schools, companies and organizations together with other survivors. “I promised myself: As long as I live, I will tell my story to future generations,” said Ebert. dpa