Declaration was made on the plenary of the Senate in session for the 80th anniversary of the Warsaw ghetto uprising

In a special session, the Senate recalled, on Tuesday (April 18, 2023), the 80th anniversary of the Warsaw ghetto uprising, which began on April 18, 1943. In Poland, during World War II, Jews were arrested rebelled and fought Nazi troops in the city for a month. They ended up defeated.

The January 8 attacks, when radical supporters of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) invaded the headquarters of the Three Powers, it was compared to the rise of Nazi Germany. Two of the 6 guests to speak made the link.

One of them is George Legmann, a survivor of the Dachau concentration camp in Germany. The other is Senate Director General Ilana Trombka.

According to Legmann, Nazism was a consequence of the lack of care for German democracy in the 1930s. Adolf Hitler and his supporters won elections before starting a totalitarian regime.

“Hitler was democratically elected, but later, as they didn’t take care of democracy, it happened and, in 1939, the 2nd World War broke out […]. So we have to take care of democracy“, he said.

He made a comparison: “Democracy is like a flower. If you don’t take care of it, if you don’t water it, it withers. There she withered“, he said.

Next, he compared it to the January 8 attacks. “Here in Brazil […] we have to take care of democracy so that what happened never happens again and the 8th of January never happens again, which was an affront to the institutions, it was an affront to human beings, it was an affront to the Brazilian people, because before the Constitution and before God we are all equal, regardless of creed, race or whether one has more physical possibilities than the others”.

Senate Director Ilona Trombka adapted the motto of the session, “holocaust never again”, to the attacks of the 8th of January. On the day of the session, it was 100 days since the invasion of the buildings.



Action by Conib (Israeli Confederation of Brazil) illuminated the two towers of Congress with the phrase “Holocaust never again” on Tuesday (17.Apr.2023)

“It’s their stories [sobreviventes do holocausto] who have to inspire us so that we continue fighting against any type of barbarism; barbarism that, 100 days ago today, occurred within this Plenary with the invasion of the Powers of the Republic. We can never forget the Holocaust. We can never forget violence against anyone. And we can’t forget the January 8 invasion.“, he said.

For the Israeli ambassador in Brazil, Daniel Zonshine, events like this, in the Senate, serve to prevent new extremist movements from occurring in the world. He is the son of a Nazi survivor. “My role, as their son and as a representative of the State of Israel, is to ensure that this type of event or something like it does not happen again.“, he said, in the Senate.

In addition to Ilana and Legman, Gabriel Waldman, a Hungarian Jew who survived Nazism, Sarita Saruê, educational coordinator of the Holocaust Memorial in São Paulo, and André Lajst, president of the NGO Stand With Us, also spoke.