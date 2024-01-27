WPoliticians and institutions around the world remembered the victims of the Holocaust on January 27th. On January 27, 1945, the Red Army liberated the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration and extermination camp. The date has been celebrated as Holocaust Remembrance Day in Germany since 1996, and the United Nations proclaimed the date a day of remembrance in 2005.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) called for a determined fight against anti-Semitism and racism. “Never again is every day,” said the SPD politician in his statement published on Saturday weekly video format “Chancellor compact”. “January 27th calls to us: Stay visible! Stay audible! Against anti-Semitism, against racism, against hatred of people – and for our democracy.” There should be “never again exclusion and disenfranchisement, never again racial ideology and dehumanization, never again dictatorship,” Scholz continued.

“Never again” is not an empty phrase

His cabinet colleague, Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD), visited the Ravensbrück concentration camp memorial on Saturday and laid a wreath there. She promised decisive action by the state against plans by right-wing extremists. “Less than 80 years after the end of the Hitler regime, plans are again being made to systematically discriminate and harass, disenfranchise and expel people based on their ancestry, their appearance, their origins or their political stance,” she said on Saturday. “We have a responsibility not to allow this to happen.” Faeser believes that, in addition to the rule of law, the population is also in demand here. “Never again” is not a phrase, but rather our mission.

Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) wrote on the X platform (formerly Twitter) that Nazi Germany “made the world look into the abyss of humanity. It is up to us living people to shape our present out of responsibility for our past. Never again is now.” Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) emphasized that the Holocaust should not be allowed to happen again. “It was the idea of ​​dehumanization that paved the way for the Holocaust in Nazi Germany. “What happened back then must never be repeated,” Lindner was quoted as saying in a post by the Ministry of Finance on the X platform on Saturday.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, together with other commission members, published a video clip on X in which the names of Holocaust victims were read out. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for the victims of the Holocaust to be remembered. “Let us never be silent in the face of discrimination and never tolerant of intolerance,” Guterres said in a video statement shared on X. “To all those who suffer disadvantage and persecution, let us say clearly: you are not alone.”

French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on Platform X: “In eternal memory of the millions of victims of the Shoah, we remember that anti-Semitism and hatred lead to the worst atrocities. Let us never forget this.” British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made a similar statement on X: “We have a duty to remember the terrible crimes of the Holocaust.”

The Evangelical Church in Germany (EKD) made it clear that anti-Semitism is incompatible with faith. The President of the EKD Synod, Anna-Nicole Heinrich, said: “Extremist, racist, and ethnic-nationalist attitudes hit God in the face.” Heinrich and the incumbent EKD Council Chairwoman, Bishop Kirsten Fehrs, also pointed to the decisions of the EKD Synod from November 2023, according to which anti-Semitism is a form of blasphemy.







Felix Klein, the Federal Government's anti-Semitism commissioner, called for new formats for Holocaust commemoration. There are only a few survivors of the Holocaust left who can personally bear witness and report on the crimes of the Shoah, Klein told the newspapers of the Funke media group (Saturday). Memorials need to become “more digital and mobile”, for example in social media, but also in real sports clubs or music schools.

German professional football also took a stand against anti-Semitism on Saturday. In the Bundesliga stadiums in Stuttgart, Augsburg and Sinsheim, among others, there were loudspeaker announcements on Saturday afternoon before kick-off. “Don’t give anti-Semitism a chance. Never again is now,” it was said during the game between VfB Stuttgart and RB Leipzig. FC Bayern Munich at FC Augsburg, the stadium spokesman said: “Anti-Semitism has no place at FC Augsburg and in its stadium.” In the Bremen stadium, some fans shouted “Nazis out” as the Werder and SC Freiburg teams rallied behind a banner with the The inscription “Never again war” gathered.c

“Remembrance Day in German football is now an integral part of our game calendar and sends a clear, strong signal every year,” said Managing Director Steffen Merkel of the German Football League.