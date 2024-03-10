Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 03/10/2024 – 16:31

Pro-Palestinian protesters protested in front of the site against the visit of Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who traveled to the Dutch capital to participate in the ceremony. The Netherlands inaugurated this Sunday (10/03) its first National Holocaust Museum, with the presence of Israeli President Isaac Herzog, which provoked protests from pro-Palestinian groups.

In his speech, Herzog said the new museum is a place that remembers “the horrors that arise from hatred, anti-Semitism and racism,” stating that anti-Semitism “is currently on the rise throughout the world.” He also highlighted that, during the atrocities of Adolf Hitler's regime, “many people” observed in silence the deportation of Jews in the Netherlands, but “there were also those who stood up” against the Nazis.

At the ceremony, held at the Portuguese Synagogue, next to the museum, Herzog also demanded the release of hostages kidnapped by the radical Islamic group Hamas.

Several times during the ceremony, screams were heard from demonstrators who, outside, protested against Herzog's presence. They shouted slogans for Palestinian liberation and an end to the Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip.

The inauguration event was also attended by the Dutch king, Willem-Alexander. Over the past week, more than 200 mosques have asked the monarch not to attend the ceremony, highlighting the symbolic value of Herzog's presence in the Netherlands, given the war in Gaza. The Museum, in turn, argued that Herzog had already been invited to the event before the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, which triggered the war in the Gaza Strip.

In addition to Herzog, several other dignitaries also attended, including Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Austrian President Alexander van der Bellen and Manuela Schwesig, speaker of the upper house of the German parliament, the Bundesrat.

Protesters criticize Herzog's presence

Thousands of people gathered in Waterloo Square, in the center of Amsterdam, to protest Herzog's presence. The protest was organized by pro-Palestinian groups as well as anti-Zionist Jewish organizations. Similar acts occurred in other parts of the Dutch capital.

Participants shouted phrases such as “Ceasefire now” and “Stop bombing children”. Some people held signs that said “Jews against genocide.”

The Dutch pro-Palestinian organization The Rights Forum called Herzog's presence “a slap in the face to Palestinians who can only watch helplessly as Israel murders their loved ones and destroys their lands.”

According to the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health, more than 30,000 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the conflict.

In another action in Amsterdam, the NGO Amnesty International placed “diversion signs” around the museum in order to refer Herzog to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), in the neighboring city of The Hague, where South Africa opened a case against him. Israel accusing him of genocide. Israel denies the accusations.

Near the museum, a smaller pro-Israel group also gathered with flags and photos of hostages kidnapped by militants from Hamas, considered a terrorist organization by the US, the EU and Israel, among others. Police officers were present to reduce tension between the two demonstrations.

In a statement released before the opening, the Jewish Cultural Quarter that runs the museum said it was “deeply concerned about the war and the consequences this conflict has had, particularly for the citizens of Israel, Gaza and the West Bank.”

More than 100 thousand Dutch Jews killed

The National Holocaust Museum in Amsterdam, which officially opens to the public this Monday, is in the neighborhood that welcomed Jews awaiting deportation from the Dutch capital. It is estimated that around 102,000 Dutch Jews were murdered by the Nazis during World War II (1939-1945). Only 25% of Jews in the Netherlands survived the Holocaust, which in total killed more than 6 million people.

The new museum is located in the building of a former college, which was used as a secret escape route for hundreds of Jewish children.

To make the museum project viable, Germany contributed four million euros and Austria, 400 thousand euros.

The museum's director, Emile Schrijver, regretted that it took so long for the story of the 102,000 murdered Jews to be told. “After the war, the main focus was the resistance of the Dutch,” he said, saying it was a painful memory for the Jewish community.

“But history must remain visible,” Schrijver emphasized. “Also because of today’s re-emerging anti-Semitism.”

With more than 400 objects, photos, films and installations, the museum tells the story of the systematic persecution that took place before the eyes of Dutch citizens. One of the rooms is covered from top to bottom with laws and regulations regarding the exclusion of Jews in the past.

The horror of mass murder is also documented through buttons found at the German extermination camp of Sobibor in then-occupied Poland. There, around 34,000 Dutch Jews were murdered. The button is a particularly symbolic item, as it is one of the last objects people touched when they were forced to undress before being taken to the gas chambers.

le (Reuters, AP, dpa)