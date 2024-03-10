UpdateKing Willem-Alexander was greeted with boos by demonstrators today upon his arrival at the Holocaust Museum in Amsterdam and upon his departure. The atmosphere around a demonstration on Waterlooplein became grim. Protesters are angry about the presence of Israeli President Isaac Herzog. Thirteen demonstrators were arrested.
Domestic editorial
Latest update:
18:58
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Holocaust #museum #opened #grim #atmosphere #riot #police #demonstrators
Leave a Reply