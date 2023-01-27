For organizers, it is necessary to preserve memory to prevent similar situations from happening again

International Holocaust Remembrance Day is celebrated annually on January 27. The date marks the arrival of Soviet troops at the largest Nazi concentration camp, Auschwitz-Birkenau, Poland, during World War II.

The transformation of the date into an international event was ratified by resolution 60/7 of the United Nations General Assembly on November 1, 2005, at the 42nd plenary session.

This year, 2 events will mark the date in the country. In Rio, the recently inaugurated Memorial to the Victims of the Holocaust Deputy Gerson Bergher will host the event this Friday (27.jan.2023), from 10am.

It will have the participation of some of the Jewish representations in the country, such as Conib (Israeli Confederation of Brazil) and Fierj (Israeli Federation of the State of Rio de Janeiro).

“The International Day in Remembrance of the Victims of the Holocaust is a moment of remembrance of one of the most shameful chapters in the history of humanity. Opportunity to reinforce our battle against hate speech and strengthen our commitment to democracy”, said Claudio Lottenberg, president of Conib, to the Power360.

The event in Rio will be supported by the Holocaust Memorial Cultural Association and the United Nations Information Center for Brazil.

“What happened to our ancestors cannot be forgotten or trivialized. It is the worst atrocity of all time that we have memory and record”, said Alberto David Klein, president of Fierj and the Holocaust Memorial Cultural Association.

In São Paulo, the event will take place on Sunday (29.jan) and will be organized by Fisesp (Israeli Federation of the State of São Paulo) and CIP (Congregação Israelita Paulista). It will start at 6 pm at the CIP Etz Chaim Synagogue.

“The tragedy of mass murder cannot be fixed. Remembering allows us to give some afterlife to the victims, learn and improve the future and avoid complicity with impunity and the banality of evil” said Rabbi Ruben Sternschein, from the Congregação Israelita Paulista.

holocaust

The holocaust was the systematic killing of approximately 6 million Jews by Nazi troops in Germany during World War II.

The Auschwitz-Birkenau camp was the largest of all. Its liberation took place on January 27, 1945. After that, a series of other camps were liberated.

The term holocaust derives from the word holocaustum, used in the Greek and Latin languages. It can be translated as totally burnt out. In Israel, the term used to define the action of the Nazis is Shoah, or catastrophe.

In addition to Jews, millions of Gypsies, Protestant Christians, Jehovah’s Witnesses, political enemies of the Nazis, disabled people, LGBTQIA and other groups considered inferior by Nazi-fascism were arrested and murdered.