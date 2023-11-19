Holmgren, star night against the Warriors. Giannis-Lillard show: Bucks beat Dallas

Incredible, but true. The Warriors (6-8) lose for the sixth time in a row. With a sensational tip from coach Kerr, who does not impose a foul on him coming out of the time out on +3 with less than 2″ to play, punished by Chet Holmgren who turns undisturbed and scores the triple from the corner which forces extra time. Then the Thunder (9-4) overflowed, led by Gilgeous-Alexander. The Warriors were also up by 18 points, riding the good return of Curry after two games of absence (knee) and a rediscovered Wiggins, capable of scoring 31 points and 5 triples, the last one of +3 precisely 1.6″ from the end of regular time. Then his coach’s omelette, with Holmgren scoring 36 points with the basket of the match, reiterating that the freshman of the year award is not already automatically assigned to Wembanyama. He’s on the ballot, in a winning context compared to the non-competitive one of the Frenchman.