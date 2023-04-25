Dhe downfall of Hollywood is not imminent – ​​but if, which is very likely, the American screenwriters go on an indefinite strike on May 1st, then it will not just be about one, i.e. the writers, paying more for their work Demanding money and better conditions and that the others, the big film companies, don’t want to give them enough of it. It will be about the fact that the fiction industry is in a serious, maybe even existential crisis. And that nobody knows if there is a way out of this crisis.

Those who can are already preparing for the worst. Reality shows, news, reports and interviews could, makeshift, fill the slots. The popular late-night and comedy programs would have to shut down immediately without authors, series production would come to a standstill in the fall if nothing was developed and written in May and June, and the production of cinema films a little later.