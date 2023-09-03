













Hollywood writers’ strike would now include the video game industry









The latter is the powerful union that brings together actors and actresses, as well as other professionals in various fields, and which has more than 160,000 affiliated members in the United States.

The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, which is said earlier, revealed that its board unanimously agreed to send a strike authorization vote to its members.

So game studios could experience something similar to Hollywood. What is SAG-AFTRA asking for? Well, better pay and working conditions but also protection against Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Especially the AI ​​that lacks restrictions and that impacts the actors whose movements or voice are recorded. The video game companies involved in the negotiations are Activision, Disney, Electronic Arts, Insomniac Games, Take-Two Interactive, and Warner Bros.

It is necessary to point out that the strike, unlike the one in Hollywood, is not approved or anything similar. But it was necessary to sign a new agreement because the original one had already expired a long time ago.

We refer to the Interactive Media Agreement, which had an extension but this is no longer possible. Negotiations with video game companies will continue but the deadline will be September 26, 2023.

In the event that there is no agreement, the industry will experience a strike like the one that took place between 2016 and 2017, which lasted more than 180 days. There is nothing left but to wait and see how things will go.

