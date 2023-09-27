The strike of Writers Guild of America (WGA, for its acronym in English) is officially over. On day 148 of the work stoppage, the board of the WGA West and the advice of WGA East voted unanimously Tuesday to lift the strike order effective at 2:01 a.m. Central Time on Wednesday, following a tentative agreement on a new minimum basic agreement (MBA) contract with the Alliance of Film and Television Producers (AMPTP). This means writers can return to work starting Wednesday, even before the final contract ratification vote.

The unanimous decision to end the strike comes two days after writers and studios hollywood will successfully conclude talks for a new three-year MBA agreement on September 24. After a marathon negotiation session, both sides managed to find compromises on key points, including the artificial intelligence generative in the creative process, minimum staffing requirements for writers’ rooms, and online streaming royalties. The vote to lift the strike order followed unanimous votes by the negotiating committee of the WGAthe board of WGA West and the advice of WGA East to send the contract to the members for ratification.

Until now, the WGA has maintained that the work stoppage was still in effect, informing members when the tentative agreement was reached on Sunday:

“To be clear, no one should return to work until specifically authorized by the Guild. We continue on strike until then. But, starting today, we suspend the demonstrations of WGA. Instead, if you can, we encourage you to join the protest lines of SAG-AFTRA this week.”

SAG-AFTRA is still holding demonstrations at the AMPTP, waiting for its turn to return to the negotiating table in the midst of its 75-day strike.

On Tuesday, the WGA published the full 94-page MBA contract and a summary of the new terms. The agreement includes improvements in compensation, a new requirement for minimum staffing levels in television writers’ rooms, better payment terms for writers and protections for the use of artificial intelligence in the writing process. According to the union agreement:

The AI cannot write or rewrite literary material, and material generated by the AI will not be considered source material under the MBA, meaning that material generated by the AI cannot be used to undermine a writer’s credit or separate rights.

A writer may choose to use the AI when performing writing services, if the company consents and provided that the writer follows the company’s applicable policies, but the company cannot require the writer to use writing software. AI (For example, ChatGPT) when performing writing services.

The company must inform the writer if any material provided to the writer has been generated by the AI or incorporates material generated by the AI.

He WGA reserves the right to assert that the exploitation of writers’ material to train the AI is prohibited by the MBA or other laws.

The ratification vote WGA will take place from October 2 to 9. He WGA will host member meetings on both coasts this week in person and via Zoom to discuss contract details. Given the enthusiastic approval of the negotiating committee of the WGAis expected to be easily ratified by strike-weary members.

He WGA West will hold a membership meeting Wednesday night at 9 pm Central Time at the Hollywood Palladium. He WGA East will meet the same night at the Manhattan Center at 8 pm Central Time. Zoom meetings will be held on Thursday at 7 pm Central Time and on Friday at 1 pm Central Time.

Via: Variety

Editor’s note: Finally! Now all we need is for the actors’ project to end and for the video game industry to not begin :/