Hollywood Writers Guild ends strike after nearly five months

The Hollywood Writers Guild announced it was ending its nearly five-month strike. About it reports Hollywood Reporter edition.

The decision was made based on the results of a vote by the WGA leadership. Screenwriters can write, sell scripts, and host work meetings.

It is noted that in the future the preliminary agreement of the scriptwriters must be ratified. A meeting on this issue will take place from October 2 to October 9.

It was previously reported that after five days of negotiations, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) were able to reach a preliminary agreement. The deal was announced on September 24, 146 days after the WGA strike began. “We are eager to share with you the details of what has been achieved, but we cannot do so until the final i’s are dotted,” the union’s negotiating committee said.