Hollywood writers prepare for biggest wage strike in 15 years
Hollywood writers have decided to stage the largest strike in 15 years due to low wages. This is reported Bloomberg.
It is noted that the contract between the Writers Guild of America and Hollywood studios expires on May 1. Negotiations between the parties at the moment have not led to any result. Abbott Elementary School writer Brittany Nichols told the agency that her colleagues are preparing for the strike.
