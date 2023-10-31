Actors have been on hold since July; studios should have a new meeting this Tuesday with a category that represents 160 thousand professionals

O SAG (Actors Union) said on Monday (October 30, 2023) that actors and Hollywood studios are far from resolving important issues to end the artists’ strike, started in July. According to the union, the parties should meet this Tuesday (Oct 31) to try to advance negotiations.

“Although conversations over the past week have been productive, we remain far apart on fundamental issues”, stated the union in its site.

“Please help us keep the pressure on AMPTP [Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, que representa estúdios como Disney e Netflix]”, the union asked its members. SAG represents around 160 thousand actors and other communication professionals.

The 2 sides suspended negotiations earlier this month, when they clashed over issues such as the transfer of profits to actors and the use of artificial intelligence in productions.

Actors went on strike in support of the Hollywood writers’ strike that began in May. At the end of September, the WGA (US Screenwriters Union) and AMPTP reached an agreement, ending the protest.