Franz Beckenbauer, Uwe Seeler, Pelé, David Beckham, Zinedine Zidane and now Zlatan Ibrahimovic – the list of acting football stars is long. And that doesn’t mean the talent to roll around on the pitch in a particularly spectacular way or to simulate a bad injury. Prominent footballers are always in demand for guest appearances or supporting roles in film and television. Every now and then they are allowed to play more prominently. For example, France’s 1998 World Champion Zidane as Numérodix in Asterix and the Olympic Games. Now, in May 2023, there will be another Asterix film with a world star whose main job is a footballer. In “Asterix and Obelix in the Middle Kingdom”, the Swede, who is currently employed by AC Milan, plays the Roman soldier Caius Antivirus. Since the announcement at the end of September 2022, fans around the world have been eagerly awaiting the appearance of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is known for his pithy sayings and big jubilant poses.